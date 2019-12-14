FOOTBALL: Meet the 2019 Daily Journal All-Area Football team

Manny Harris | Junior | Bishop McNamara
Few players around the area were as versatile as Harris, the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 4A All-Stater and Metro Suburban All-Conference selection. Harris was arguably the top cover cornerback in the area defensively, and on offense, he was equally effective at running back, where he ran for 878 yards and 13 scores, and wide receiver, where he caught 29 balls for 457 yards and seven more touchdowns.
Tyler Hiller | Senior | Bishop McNamara
Hiller finds himself at or near the top of every single season and career passing record at McNamara, after two Daily Journal All-Area and two Metro Suburban All-Conference seasons in his three years leading the Irish huddle. As a senior, the Kankakee Community College baseball commit finished fourth in the area with 1,954 passing yards and added 15 touchdowns through the air on his way to being named the team's MVP.
Owen Jackson | Senior | Bishop McNamara
Like Harris, Jackson did a little bit of everything for the Class 4A quarterfinalist Irish. His 28 total touchdowns were tops in the area, with 26 coming on the ground, where he ran for 1,314 yards, fourth in the area. Jackson also added 491 receiving yards and a pair of scores through the air and was vital at linebacker, with his all-around play earning consecutive all-conference honors and his first football all-area spot.
Jason Hartsfield | Senior | Bradley-Bourbonnais
Whether it's on the gridiron or the hardwood, the three-year starter in both football and basketball has been a Boiler mainstay. As a team captain and SouthWest Suburban All-Conference selection, Hartsfield led the Boilers in receptions (42), receiving yards (542) and caught all three of the team's receiving touchdowns in 2019. Hartsfield was just as pivotal defensively, serving as a leader of the Boilers' secondary.
Keaton Schmidt | Senior | Bradley-Bourbonnais
An off-and-on starter the past two years, Schmidt finally had the quarterback position to himself for his senior campaign, and the signal-caller delivered both through the air and on the ground. He threw for 1,057 yards and three scores, but Schmidt's real damage was done on the ground, where he ran for 472 yards and seven scores. Those numbers gave Schmidt a prestigious spot on the SouthWest Suburban All-Conference team.
Cadden Scroggins | Senior | Bradley-Bourbonnais
When Boilers coach Mike Kohl had Scroggins on the field quarterbacking his defense, and even a few offensive snaps at running back, he knew that his senior leader would provide sound play and top-notch leadership. From his linebacker position, Scroggins led the Boilers with 60 tackles, four of those for a loss, which earned what Kohl called the anchor of his defense a spot on the All-SWSC team.
Jay Lemenager | Junior | Central
Just a junior, Lemenager turned heads as one of the top quarterbacks in the state, regardless of class. He led the area and broke his own school record with 2,226 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, impressive numbers on their own. But Lemenager was equally lethal with his legs, finishing 10th in the area with 888 rushing yards and finding the endzone another seven times. That play not only gave him All-Sangamon Valley Conference honors, but also a spot on the Class 2A All-State team.
Jacob Shoven | Junior | Central
Whenever Lemenager was making magic with his arm, Shoven was often on the other end. He hauled in an area-best 1,115 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, the former marking a school record as the only area player to eclipse 1,000 yards this year. Defensively, he had 47 total tackles and made school history again with nine interceptions. His two-way performance made him a no-brainer All-SVC selection and an all-state honorable mention.
Caleb Toberman | Senior | Central
While the Comets were making history with their offense, Toberman was the leader of an offensive line that did all the behind-the-scenes work for Lemenager and company. He was a three-year starter on the offensive line for coach Brian Spooner and his all-conference and all-state play translated to the defensive line as well, where Toberman had 53 total tackles, 22 for a loss. He added seven sacks, three fumble recoveries and even had a pick-six against Watseka.
Brady Crawford | Senior | Coal City
Had opposing teams not been frightened to test whatever edge of the line Crawford resided in, the senior defensive end's impressive numbers would have been even more staggering. Despite teams gameplanning around him, the Sioux Falls commit piled up 73 total tacks, with 10 in the backfield and four going as sacks. An Illinois Central Eight All-Conference selection, the two-year starter was also honored with an honorable mention all-state spot in Class 4A.
Payton Hutchings | Senior | Coal City
With a 1,000 yard season this year, Hutchings reached quadruple-digits as a passer in all three of his years starting for the Coalers, a stretch in which the Coalers went 28-7. With a stout running game led by the area's leading rusher, Daniel Jezik, Hutchings didn't have many games where he had to throw a ton, but his knack for stepping up in big moments was present when he was called upon, which gave the Illinois baseball commit a spot on the All-ICE team.
Daniel Jezik | Senior | Coal City
The Daily Journal Player of the Year was the motor behind a Coal City offense that ran through the regular season unbeaten and advanced to the Class 4A semifinals. His 2,237 yards were roughly 50 percent more than anyone else in the area and his 25 touchdowns were third. Jezik did more than run the ball, serving as a starting linebacker for the defense and the team's kicker and punter. The Oklahoma State wrestling commit led Class 4A in rushing, giving him all-state and All-ICE recognition.
Austin Pullara | Senior | Coal City
Few area players will have left as long-standing program impacts as this three-year starter will for the Coalers. He caught five touchdown passes for the second-straight year at tight end, but no linebackers were as skilled or technically sound in the area as Pullara. During his all-conference and all-state senior year, he had 96 tackles, eight for a loss, three picks and three fumble recoveries. In his three years manning the middle, the Coalers' defense pitched 13 shutouts and averaged giving up 11 points per game.
Carson Crouch | Junior | Dwight
Crouch was one of few players on the team to not reach the postseason, but the lack of extra games didn't stop him from finishing in the top 10 in the area in rushing yards (1,289) and touchdowns (18). Crouch operated as both quarterback and running back for the Trojans and amassed a total of 1,800 yards and also led the defensive unit at linebacker. After a second-team All-SVC spot last year, Crouch made the leap in 2019 to the first team.
Cody Zugenbuehler | Senior | Herscher
The Tigers may have had a rare November off this year, but their team leader certainly would have been a key defensive lineman for any team that found themselves in deep playoff contention. An honorable mention all-stater and first-team Illinois Central Eight All-Conference selection, Zugenbuehler generated leverage on whichever side of the ball he was on, which translated defensively to 45 total tackles, including 10 tackles for a loss and five sacks. Zungenbuehler will be an Illinois State Redbird next year as a preferred walk-on.
Mattias Clark | Senior | Kankakee
The Kays' leading rusher missed a pair of regular season games but was still able to lead the Southland Athletic Conference in rushing for the second year in a row, finishing the season with 1,132 yards and an eye-popping 20 rushing touchdowns as a focal point of a revitalized Kankakee offense under new coach Derek Hart. His conference-best rushing total made him one of the easiest selections for the Southland's All-Conference team, while the senior leadership traits Clark exhibited that aren't in a stat book were just as important to his team.
Willie Norwood | Junior | Kankakee
Norwood's athletic 6-foot-2, 210 pound frame is jam-packed with explosiveness and opposing backfields saw that often in 2019. The Kays' leading edge rusher reached first-team all-conference status by piling up 70 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbled and an interception he returned for a score. Norwood will be back as a core member of a top-of-the-line defensive unit that will look to only improve in 2020 behind talents such as himself.
Chuck Weathersby | Senior | Kankakee
The Kays celebrated a renaissance with their first playoff win in over a decade. The defense, which was second-best in the area at 11 points per game, was the key side of the ball in this turnaround season, with Weathersby serving as a primary factor. He compiled 100 tackles, 10 sacks and 33 tackles for a loss, which made him one of the upper-echelon selections on the Southland Athletic All-Conference team.
Jeremy Gesky | Senior | Manteno
Gesky wrapped up his three-year varsity career by picking up his second all-conference selection and a spot as a Class 4A All-State honorable mention by recording multiple pancakes in every game and not allowing Caleb Borkenhagen to be sacked while he was in the game. Whether from his spot at left guard on the offensive side or on the defensive line, Gesky was often on the right side of the action and served as a physical and emotional leader for the Class 4A playoff qualifiers and will likely find himself on an NCAA Division I program next fall.
Josh Gesky | Junior | Manteno
The younger brother of Jeremy, Josh will also eventually play Division I football, but he still has one more year left to flatten opposing players at the high school level. Like his brother, Josh had a perfect grade as an offensive lineman, anchoring the unit at left tackle, playing the position so well that coach R.J. Haines called him the best left tackle he's ever coached. He earned his second all-conference nod in his second year as a starter for not only his perfect play on offense, but also for his 43 tackles as a defensive end.
Keegan Boyle | Senior | Milford-Cissna Park
Boyle took his junior year off from the gridiron but didn't miss a beat when he returned this fall. The speedster torched opposing secondaries to the tune of 843 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 24 catches, finishing with a total of 1,092 offensive yards and 15 touchdowns on 38 total touches, with six 2-point conversions to boot. His prime game came in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association State Championship against Polo, where he hauled in four touchdown catches. Boyle was an I8FA All-State selection.
Rudy King | Senior | Milford-Cissna Park
Whether 8-Man of 11-Man football, King was one of the area's best blockers and probably one of the best across all smaller schools in the state. Bearcats coach Clint Schwartz said that defenses planned their entire gameplans around wherever King was in his third year leading the offensive line. This season, he was the lead blocker for a ground game that tallied 3,723 yards on the year and a team that reached its second-straight I8FA State Championship game.
Penn Stoller | Senior | Cissna Park
A quarterback his entire life, Stoller slid over to wide receiver as a junior before coming back to quarterback his senior year, where he was a top-five area passer (1,695 yards) and rusher (1,469 yards). His 30 passing touchdowns were tops in the area while his 25 on the ground were tied for third. He was the conductor of an offense that averaged 57 points per game and had 5,578 yards of offense, while also leading the defense as a linebacker, totaling 125 tackles and a pair of interceptions that were both returned for touchdowns.
Logan Heflin | Senior | Peotone
Whatever coach Apostolos Tsiamas asked his senior captain to do, Heflin did it. Whether it was serve as a primary blocker at tight end for the Blue Devils run-heavy offense, lead the defense from linebacker or catch passes on offense before a midseason injury, Heflin did it all. He recorded 83 tackles, including nine in the backfield and also had four sacks. A three-year starter on both sides of the ball, Heflin earned his second-straight all-conference nod.
Tylor Durflinger | Junior | Watseka
Durflinger led the Warriors to a spot as one of the area's top defense and his area-best 121 total tackles were a big reason why. Whether it was a run at the line of scrimmage or getting the perfect angle on a deep-field pursuit, Durflinger was almost always the first Warrior defender to the ball. Warriors coach Aaron Hilgendorf called the two-time All-SVC and new addition to the Class 2A All-State team the anchor of a Watseka defense that helped the program reach its fourth-straight playoff and a home playoff victory for the first time in a generation.
Hunter Doherty | Senior | Wilmington
Just as important as the running backs in Wilmington coach Jeff Reents' double wing offense is an aggressive blocking tight end, which is exactly what Doherty is, paving the way for a unit that averaged 33 points and 331 yards per game. Defensively, the Class 3A honorable mention All-Stater and All-ICE honoree had 42 total tackles, four of them sacks. And opposing teams have more to fear, as Doherty still has a year left to make his presence felt on both sides of the ball.
Keaton Hopwood | Senior | Wilmington
He didn't get to show it off very often in the Wildcats' run-heavy approach, but Hopwood had arguably the most explosive arm of any passer in the area. The Coastal Carolina pitching commit slung it for 423 yards and seven scores on just 43 attempts, while his legs netted another 349 rushing yards and seven scores. The All-ICE performer was equally important as a defensive back, where 34 tackles, 24 pass break-ups and five interceptions.
Jake Rodawold | Senior | Wilmington
Rodawold wasn't perceived to be the go-to guy to replace instant legend Connor Dempsay as the main piece of the Wildcats' backfield, but the senior stepped in and did just that, finishing second in the area with 1,610 yards on 181 carries and 21 touchdowns. The Wildcats' offensive MVP was also a lethal linebacker, where he recorded 78 total tackles and had an interception. Rodawold's unique blend of speed and physicality on both offense and defense made him not just an all-conference pick, but also a pick for the Class 3A All-State team.
Special Mention
Isaac Ruder, Bishop McNamara; Caleb Smith, Bishop McNamara; Damien Thornton, Bishop McNamara; Iverson Anderson, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Hollist Daniels, Bradley-Bourbonnais; C.J. Dunn, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Chandler Burrow, Central; Garrett Graham, Central; Jack Bunton, Coal City; Asa Cooper, Coal City; Blake Strnad, Coal City; Dion Dansby, Kankakee; KeSean Williams, Kankakee; Caleb Borkenhagen, Manteno; Luke Trepanier, Manteno; Angel Salinas, Milford-Cissna Park; Jameson Cluver, Watseka; Conner Curry, Watseka; Drew Wittenborn, Watseka; Cam Holman, Wilmignton
Honorable Mention
Nick Viglia, Bishop McNamara; Daniel Schultz, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Seth McDivitt, Central; Trevor Meier, Central; Jacob Jasnoz, Coal City; Camden Berns, Herscher; Colin Tedford, Herscher; Eric Netzband, Iroquois West; Pat Allen, Kankakee; Chico Spivery, Kankakee; Tyjuane Stewart, Kankakee; Tyson Creek, Manteno; Davey Wurster, Manteno; Grant Laney, Momence; Max Gesswein, Peotone; Cam Hartsfield, Peotone; Evan Pickard, Reed-Custer; Shawn Farris, Watseka; A.J. Meyers, Wilmington; Trey Shaw, Wilmington.
