KANKAKEE — When Rich Zinanni was part of the first graduating class of Bishop McNamara in 1965 after the school changed its name from St. Patrick, Zinanni assumed he would go on to coach at the highest levels of football, including the NFL.
Ten years later, that coaching career began back at McNamara, a place he thought he would spend maybe a decade at. But 45 years later, Zinanni is still at his alma mater.
And he couldn’t be happier.
“My goal was to coach 10 years in high school, 10 years in college and 10 years in the pros,” Zinanni said. “I actually think I could have done that, but once you create an atmosphere of winning and see the excitement in the community, being with my fellow teachers and coaches, it’s just fun to do it.”
That atmosphere Zinanni spoke of has resulted in 353 wins, five state championships in nine appearances, and the lives of over 1,000 young men changed for the better.
Zinanni began his 45th season as the Irish head coach on Friday with a home game against Bloom, a contest the Irish won 49-21, but it was the pregame theatrics that had parking lots piled full by 5 p.m., as the school dedicated the field to Zinanni — renaming it Rich Zinanni Stadium at Memorial Field — before Friday’s game.
“This has been my life, and I’m really happy that I’ve (coached),” Zinanni said in a conversation before the ceremony. “I wouldn’t change anything about it.”
Coach Zinanni's field dedication is finally about to get started. Amazing moment for him, his family and the team to come through the tunnel comprised of former players. pic.twitter.com/WBDRlPOCz7— Mason Schweizer (@MSchweizerTDJS) August 31, 2019
Zinanni said it was his own football coaches in high school, including head coaches Frank Chiodo and Carl Magmasen, who helped give him his own passion for coaching.
“They made it fun and I was interested in them as people,” Zinanni said. “They were just really good people and I really respected those guys.”
In his 45 years, Zinanni has served in various roles. He began as a business teacher before taking roles such as athletic director (twice), dean of students, accounting teacher and director of development.
He was offered to even take on the role of principal, but had to decline because of the interference it would have caused with the game he loves.
“I was asked twice to be the principal, once early in my career and one later, but that didn’t interest me,” Zinanni said. “I would have had to give up coaching, which is where my heart is.”
While football certainly has some of Zinanni’s heart, his wife, Jane, has the rest of it. The two wed roughly halfway through his coaching career, something Zinanni said has changed him for the better.
“She’s very supportive, we have three kids — my stepkids and eight grandchildren who are absolutely wonderful,” Zinanni said. “It just makes everything better than what it was before.”
More than 100 former players were on hand for the pregame ceremony. The former players created a tunnel for Zinanni, his family and his team to walk through after their pregame prayer.
One of those former players, 2007 graduate Max Hoey, flew in from Utah and arrived to town Friday afternoon. It was a quick stay for Hoey, who had to catch a 5 a.m. flight back, but the hectic weekend was worth it in his eyes.
“It’s just Rich and how selfless he is, he does stuff for anybody,” Hoey said. “I couldn’t miss it.”
And when Zinanni took the microphone after words from principal Terry Granger and assistant coaches Kurt Belisle and Jack Roney, he told the crowd that the stadium that now bares his name was close to the Zinanni family long before the name change.
Here's a snippet of coach's speech. Just an unreal scene at Mac tonight. One of the most special things I've witnessed. But I'm on my way to join @LTJpezcore1 for the second half of Herscher and Momence. #tdjs pic.twitter.com/0kzmX6wF76— Mason Schweizer (@MSchweizerTDJS) August 31, 2019
“The first time the stadium was renovated was in the early 80s when my dad, Mario, who was a great carpenter, made wooden lockers for our players,” Zinanni said. “My mom used to cook meals for the team, spaghetti dinners and so on.
“It’s truly been a family affair ... this stadium has been a Zinanni project for a long time.”
Now in his 45th season, Zinanni knows he won’t be on the sidelines for too many more sidelines. But for now, he’s having too much fun to worry about when that day might come.
“We think about it, Jane and I talk about it. We’ll discuss it when the season’s over, but it’s a blast with my assistant coaches,” Zinanni said. “I know I’m getting towards the end here and it will happen, but I’ve got good guys here that are ready to go.
“And that’s the big thing — I want this to keep rolling.”
