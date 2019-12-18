Earlier this week, the IHSA proposal of the disbanding of football conferences in favor of a district system in 2021 was voted out in favor of the current playoff system of eight classes of 32 teams with five wins or a conference championship serving as qualification requirements.
Last year’s vote to create districts turned some eyes, but there was much less surprise this year when the idea was voted out.
“It was surprising when they voted it in originally,” Bishop McNamara coach Rich Zinanni said. “For a number of schools, it was a good thing, but taking away the conferences, not having all-conference teams, the tradition is too much to handle.”
Bradley-Bourbonnais coach and athletic director Mike Kohl had similar sentiments and added the idea of playing more schools their size as opposed to the larger schools the Boilers face in the SouthWest Suburban Conference was appealing, but the prestige of the SWSC is a nice feather the Boilers can keep in their cap.
“I had a feeling it was going to get overturned,” Kohl said. “I knew that on the first vote, a lot of schools didn’t vote; schools that didn’t have football did vote, so there were a lot of variables in that number.
“I think the common denominator in athletics across the board is the size of the school,” he added. “I like playing other schools of around 2,000 students like us, but the flip side of that is the SWSC is a great conference, and I’m excited to be back.”
When voting took place last year, schools had no projected models to see where their school potentially could fall under the outlines of the idea. The eight classes were to remain, with eight districts of eight or nine schools in each class. The districts were to be made up based on geographic location and student enrollment.
The IHSA released mock districts earlier this year in hopes to provide more clarity on the situation, although final districts would not have been created until after this school year.
“Initially, no [we were not in favor] because we were curious and didn’t know what our draw would be,” Kankakee athletic director Ronnie Wilcox said.
“After some of the draws came out, we were indifferent — we were up to the challenge or fine with the status quo. ... To have that conference rivalry back is nice to stick with the current system.”
Central assistant coach Matt Sertich was one of many coaches, media members and dedicated fans who took IHSA data and made mock districts of their own during the past year. He said the purpose of mocking up those districts was to give people a chance to see what changes would result from the vote.
“I think it gave us a chance for people to see what might have been out there,” Sertich said. “Like for us, we’ve been playing schools like Iroquois West and Watseka for years. Iroquois West was on the other side of the bubble [from Central], and Watseka was right on the bubble, so we just didn’t know who we would end up playing.
“We were going off of just an idea with no plan.”
One of the biggest bubble schools in the state under the plan that is no more would have been Bradley-Bourbonnais. As the furthest south suburban Chicago school, certain breaks would have sent the Boilers south in a district that could have spanned as far west as Moline and as far south as suburban St. Louis.
For Kohl, both as a coach working with the kids and now as an athletic director working on logistics, the certainty of conference play and not having to drive hours at a time for district games gave him a peace of mind.
“Because of where we’re located, we could have been in East St. Louis and [driving] four to five hours to play,” Kohl said. “I’m definitely excited that most of our games are within an hour distance and not being out until 2 a.m. with high school kids.”
Now, one problem that districts aimed to solve is back — filling schedules. With the drive for the mandatory five wins for the playoffs, some schools had issues filling their schedules with reasonably close competition, particularly programs with strong reputations that would be seen as nothing but a loss on a schedule.
For Kohl and the Boilers, that meant a trip to Rock Island this year. Kankakee took a similarly far trip to Macomb. Zinanni, whose Irish have had similar problems filling their schedule during his 45 years, said there are two ways to solve that issue, with one being nearly impossible and the other creating a whole new set of debates for another day.
“We could drop the playoffs, keep the conferences and add rivalry games that would be like local super bowls, but that won’t happen,” Zinanni said. “The only other answer is to let everyone in [the playoffs].”
The idea to allow all schools into the playoffs, which is what all other IHSA sports do, has been brought up, but has yet to receive the level of attention that districts did.
When the football season kicks off in 2021, not much will be different from the way things currently stand.
