KANKAKEE — The Kankakee juggernaut kept rolling on Friday.
The Kays steamrolled past visiting Rich Central 69-6 on Senior Night to improve to 8-1 overall and to 6-1 in the Southland Conference, good for second place.
Mattias Clark had touchdown runs of 60, 2, 55 and 45 yards to pace the Kays. Clark’s first two scoring jaunts put the Kays up 14-0 with 4 minutes and 21 seconds left in the first quarter.
DaQuan Burns caught a 30-yard TD pass from Tyjuane Stewart before Stewart ran 50 yards to put the Kays up 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Clark added a 55-yard touchdown sprint, and Chico Spivery added 35-yard TD jaunt to put Kankakee ahead 42-6 with 9:00 left in the second quarter. The Kays weren’t done scoring in the first half quite just yet.
Clark added another TD run before Lavell McIntosh caught a 30-yard scoring pass from Stewart. The Kays led 55-6 with 2:40 left in the second quarter.
Darien Speed added a 20-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and A’veon Pittman scored on a 70-yard run in the fourth quarter for the final count.
The Kays also found a kicking game, as Camden Kearney booted nine extra points.
The eight wins is the most for the program in 11 years. Kankakee went 9-4 in 2008 and lost in the state semifinals to Wheaton St. Francis.
Kankakee will now begin its second season and try to surpass what the 2008 team did when it finds out who it will play on the IHSA tournament pairings on Sunday.
“We’re not trying to look ahead, and we’re just taking it one step at a time,” said Spivery in a Daily Journal podcast interview on Wednesday.
This will be the first playoff appearance for the Kays since 2016 when Spivery was a freshman.
“It’s crazy,” Spivery said. “Seeing that atmosphere as a freshman and knowing now that I’m going to be apart of it, is a blessing.”
Although the Kays are taking it one game at a time, they have a goal to get to the state championship.
“We want that ring,” Spivery said. “We’re going to go get it and do whatever it takes to do it.”
First-year coach Derek Hart said on the podcast that the players have bought in to the program and have a great work ethic.
“It’s been amazing,” he said. “The community has been great, and it’s been so much fun. ... We have a lot of weapons.”
