Kankakee's amazing turnaround season came to a heartbreaking end on Saturday night in a 22-18 loss to host Mascoutah in a back-and-forth Class 5A second round game.
The Kays finished the season 9-2, equaling the most wins in school history.
Kankakee had a chance to advance to the quarterfinals, facing a fourth-and-1 at the Mascoutah 3-yard line in the waning seconds. Kankakee was stopped short of a first down and touchdown as time expired.
"I thought we got it, but we didn't get a very good spot," Kankakee first-year coach Derek Hart said. "That's kind of how it ended. It is what it is. It was close."
Hart was proud of how the team fought to the very end.
"I'm proud, really, of the whole season, what we accomplished," he said. "We tied the school record for the most wins in a season and got to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in a while. I was real proud of our guys this year."
Mascoutah (8-3) scored a touchdown with 3 minutes and 22 seconds left in the game to take a 22-18 lead, setting up the dramatic finish. The Kays moved the ball the length of the field to get in position to win.
Kankakee trailed most of the first half, as Mascoutah scored first to take a 7-0 lead. Mattias Clark got the Kays on the board with a 35-yard touchdown run with 3:53 remaining in the second quarter to make it a 7-6 count.
Kankakee took a 12-7 lead when DaQuan Burns hauled in a 51-yard pass from Tyjaune Stewart with 1:23 left in the second quarter. The Kays still led 12-7 at halftime.
Mascoutah scored on a punt return to take a 15-12 lead in the third quarter.
In another lead change, Kankakee jumped back in front 18-13 early in the fourth quarter on a 50-yard run by Clark. Mascoutah was able to rally again and take the lead.
Hart said Mascoutah didn't do anything the Kays weren't expecting.
"We got beat real bad on special teams and had a few bad snaps again, so both those things really hurt us," Hart said. "Even with all that, we still had chances to win the game and didn't do it."
Hart said it was an emotional end to the season and for a great group of seniors.
"We've got a good group coming back, and it's a big senior class that were losing -- a good group of guys," he said. "But our quarterback [Stewart] is back, a couple of our receivers. The future looks bright for Kankakee football.
"You never want it to end like this, but I think the future is very bright for Kankakee. ... We'll be back next year."
Hart said he thoroughly enjoyed his first year coaching at KHS.
"The school has been amazing," he said. "The administration has been great for me. I love my coaching staff. I thought they did a heckuva job this year, and I'm happy to be a Kankakee Kay."
