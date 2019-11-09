Longtime Bishop McNamara coach Rich Zinanni was relaxing on the bench after his Irish dispatched a pesky Tolono Unity 31-6 on Saturday at Memorial Field at Rich Zinanni Stadium in a Class 4A second round game.
"I thought we played better than we did last week probably because we were at home," said Zinanni amid the festive celebration on the field after the big win.
Bishop Mac (8-3) advances to the quarterfinals to play at Murphysboro (9-2) this coming Saturday.
Zinanni wasn't happy with what he called "way too many penalties" but liked the way his team persevered.
"I'm really happy with the way our kids responded in the second half, and Tyler Hiller was outstanding again along with Manny [Harris] and Owen [Jackson]," he said. "Our offensive line did a good job, too."
Hiller, who threw for 199 yards, came up with the game's biggest play midway through the third quarter. After Tolono scored on its first possession of the second half with 7 minutes and 30 seconds remaining to get within 17-6, Hiller connected with Colton Provost on a long scoring pass of 71 yards. A pump fake got Provost open for the big score to make it 24-6 with 5:35 remaining.
"We had an out route and a fade route on the same side," Hiller said. "Everytime I threw the out route, their corner would bite on it, so I knew if I go with the pump fake, he would bite on it again and the fade would be wide open."
"It was a little stop-and-go," Provost said. "He threw the ball, and I was ahead of him and I knew I had him. I just kept running."
"I threw it up to him, he was wide open and made a great play, made a great catch and scored," Hiller said.
It gave the Irish some much needed breathing room.
"It was a great play and a great throw by Tyler," Provost said.
Harris scored on a 17-yard run around the left end to make it 31-6 with 9:50 left in the game. Harris finished with 39 rushing yards and 22 receiving. His 3-yard TD run in the first quarter put the Irish up 7-0.
"We just came focused ready to play," Harris said. "We had a couple mistakes, but we came back."
Jackson also scored a touchdown to put the Irish up 14-0 with 8:46 left in the second quarter, and Claudia Dollinger added a 26-yard field goal for a 17-0 halftime edge.
Jackson, who finished with 54 yards receiving to go along with 29 yards rushing, said the goal was to cut down on turnovers and penalties. The Irish lost just one fumble but had 100 yards in penalties, mostly holding calls.
"The penalties not so much, but the turnovers, we cut down a little bit," Jackson said. "We just focused on getting the ball into the end zone pretty much."
He said the guys have a lot of confidence in what Hiller gives the team.
"Tyler, in my opinion, is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play here, so it's nice to have him back there," Jackson said. "He has a command of our offense and making sure we're all doing what we need to do."
The Irish did a good job of stopping the run, limiting the Rockets (9-2) to just 95 yards on the ground.
"We just had clog up the inside and let them pass the ball," Jackson said. "They're not really a good passing team, so we just had get them to go to the passing game."
Hiller said it's all about mental toughness to be ready for each playoff game with the end game is playing for a state championship.
"Coach has been talking about that all year," he said. "Stay in your head, keep your game going and be mentally tough, and we'll get the game done if we play as a team."
Zinanni, who picked up his 361st career win, likes this team.
"We're great. We're right where we want to be," he said.
By the numbers
Hiller completed 15-of-22 passes for 199 yards and the TD. Harris had two receptions for 22 yards, Provost two for 79 yards, Max O'Connor two for 10 yards, and Caleb Smith one of 30 yards.
Tolono's Nate Reinhart completed 16-of-30 passes for 140 yards, most of those yards coming in the second half.
