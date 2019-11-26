FOOTBALL: Four Comets receive two-way All-SVC accolades

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ TO 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 50 TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN INDIANA, NEWTON, JASPER AND BENTON COUNTIES. IN ILLINOIS, LA SALLE, GRUNDY, KANKAKEE, LIVINGSTON, IROQUOIS AND FORD COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM CST TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ON NORTH SOUTH ROADS. ANYTHING OUTDOORS NOT SECURED, WILL BE BLOWN AWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&