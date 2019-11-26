FOOTBALL: Four Comets receive two-way All-SVC accolades

Daily Journal Staff Report
The Sangamon Valley Conference is the only conference in the area that bestows all-conference honors for offense, defense and special teams. And this year, nobody knows that better than the Central Comets, who saw four of their eight total All-SVC selections earn the title both offensively and defensively.
Offensive/defensive lineman Caleb Toberman, wide receiver/defensive backs Chandler Burrow and Jacob Shoven and running back Garrett Graham were all first-team selections on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Jay Lemenager, offensive lineman Seth McDivitt, defensive lineman Logan Beherns and defensive back Trevor Meier were also selected as first-team all-conference members.
Watseka also received ample praise in the all-conference ranks. Connor Curry was a two-way first-team selection at wide receiver and defensive back. Punter Henry Pavlak and linebacker Tylor Durflinger were also first-team honorees.
Dwight earned a pair of first-team selections in running back Carson Crouch and linebacker Samuel Edwards, while Momence’s Grant Laney earned a spot as both a kicker and punter.
