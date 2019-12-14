Daniel Jezik became a household name in the local sports prep scene last winter when he celebrated an undefeated season on the wrestling mats that culminated in an IHSA Class 2A State Championship.
And while wrestling might be his calling card — the 195-pounder is an Oklahoma State University wrestling commit — Jezik showed that his sparsely seen athletic abilities translated to the football field, where he won the area rushing title by more than 600 yards and led Coal City to the IHSA Class 4A state semifinals and a handful of accolades in the process, including being named the 2019 Daily Journal Football Player of the Year.
In his senior campaign, Jezik took 256 carries and turned them into a Class 4A-best 2,237 yards, with 25 of those carries going for touchdowns. He earned Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 4A All-State honors and Illinois Central Eight All-Conference honors with his production, production Coalers coach Dan Hutchings said he began to see at the end of last season.
“We saw glimpses of it last year with him and Connor Skubic splitting time,” Hutchings said. “In the Plano game, he carried it 38 times when everyone else was hurt and he carried us to the [Class 4A] quarterfinals.
“Then he won the Class 2A wrestling state championship in wrestling and worked very hard over the summer. He enjoys working out and he’s just such an explosive athlete.”
Jezik may have burst onto the scene last year, but his football career began much earlier, dating back to when he first signed up for youth football when he was 5.
He said that while a couple of the Coalers’ 17 seniors joined once high school began, many of them have spent the past decade-plus playing together and have formed the tightest of brotherhoods as they’ve navigated high expectations at every level they’ve been at.
“It feels like we’ve all been together forever, but most of us have been together since [junior football] and we’ve just that chemistry,” Jezik said. “It didn’t end how we wanted to (losing to Richmond-Burton in the Class 4A semifinals), but that happens sometimes and I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with any other guys.
“I loved every second of the practices, the games, workouts, 7-on-7. Every single thing we did, I loved, and I wouldn’t trade those moments for anything.”
Jezik and his classmates compiled plenty of memorable moments, particularly this year, but when looking at signature moments during Jezik’s signature season, a particular play from early in the season stands out.
A week after defeating nonconference rival Morris, the Coalers were in another high-profile battle against Bishop McNamara. And late in the fourth quarter, with the Coalers nursing a 27-20 lead, Jezik took a draw and ran 84 yards for a game-sealing touchdown as part of his 297-yard, two-touchdown performance.
“Coming off of that win against Morris and facing Bishop Mac, I was just zoned in,” Jezik said. “Once I crossed the end zone, I got hit with that feeling we were going to win that game and they were ranked number two in the state.
“Some of my friends were at Buffalo Wild Wings and saw it on TV and stuff … I’ll just always remember that.”
Against Morris, Bishop McNamara and Wilmington, the three highest-flying defenses the Coalers faced in the regular season, Jezik combined for 783 yards and eight touchdowns, saving his best games for the biggest moments.
“It’s easy to rip off yards against some of your weaker opponents, but when you look at Morris, Bishop Mac and Wilmington and he’s ripping off 50-plus yard runs, that’s a plus,” Hutchings said. “When you’re doing that against the best teams on your schedule, that’s a plus.”
Jezik still has his last go-round at the high school level in wrestling this winter and baseball in the spring and after that, it’s off to Oklahoma State, a perennial power that currently sits ninth in the latest NCAA rankings, and he will also major in mechanical engineering.
“I just liked it so much because the coaches and the athletes were true,” Jezik said of his future college. “They told you what it is and I could really tell that their character is authentic and that they truly want the best for everyone who attends. Also the school is very nice — the campus, the people, the athletics and everything else that comes with that.
“Knowing what kind of program they are wrestling wise is sure an honor and something I take pride in soon being able to be a part of. Especially coming from a smaller school in Illinois, there aren’t a lot of people that get these kind of opportunities and I’m blessed to be one of those people.”
Jezik was right that the opportunity for small-school kids to earn prestigious athletic scholarships isn’t exactly commonplace. Yet in this senior class that has been so special to the Coal City, there are two NCAA Division I athletes in Jezik and Payton Hutchings, an Illinois baseball commit, while another half a dozen or so seniors figure to play a college sport somewhere.
For Dan Hutchings, just like was the case for Jezik, the most important aspect of the Coalers’ memorable ride is to cherish the memories.
“It makes you take a step back,” Dan Hutchings said. “You pinch yourself to see if it’s real and the thing about it is you’ve gotta enjoy these teams and types of kids because they don’t come around every time.
“They’re a good group of kids that are great athletes and even better people.”
