COAL CITY — The Coalers’ defense extended its streak of unblemished quarters to eight Friday with its second shutout in as many weeks.
After blanking Herscher on the road in week three, Coal City returned home for another Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup, this time with Peotone, and did it all over again in a 20-0 win.
“We play so well, especially when we play a team as one-dimensional as Peotone. They want to run it, run it, and run it again. That’s their philosophy and we’re pretty good at stopping that,” said Coalers head coach Dan Hutchings. “When we get the chance to focus on one thing all week, that’s always a good thing. We have a lot of kids with a lot of experience and it makes it nice for us.”
The Blue Devils managed just 71 yards of total offense in the loss, including negative-six yards in the passing game. On the few occasions they did manage to carve out a sizable gain, they also had some trouble holding onto the ball — they fumbled three times and lost two of them in the loss.
Though they played an extremely strong defensive game against likely the most dangerous team in the area, the Blue Devils were unable to get anything going with the ball in their possession. Eventually, Coal City figured out a way to break through the defensive stalemate and began to generate some offense.
Despite their first loss of the season, the Blue Devils seemed to be in relatively high spirits in the aftermath of the conference loss as coach Apostolos Tsiamas chalked the loss up as a learning experience at the hands of a local powerhouse.
“I’m fine with where we’re at,” he said. “We’re in a really good spot and there’s no reason to feel sorry for ourselves. We lost to a team that has a legitimate chance to win a state championship in (Class 4A) and we’re a (Class 3A) team. We’ll keep our heads up.
“The only thing that matters now is getting ready for Herscher next week and then whoever is after that. Sometimes you learn more from a loss than you do from a win and I think we learned a lot about ourselves tonight. We’re not good enough to overcome mistakes like turnovers and missed assignments, but we’ve got a good group of kids here and we’ll be ready to go next week.”
On the offensive end of things, the Coalers were yet again led by senior running back Daniel Jezik. The wrestling superstar yet again displayed the value his skills on the mat can provide when translated onto the gridiron with a monster performance on the ground.
Jezik piled up 207 yards rushing with a touchdown on 23 carries and caught two passes for 26 yards to lead the way for Coal City. His punishing rushing style and an outstanding performance up front from the Coalers’ offensive line eventually wore Peotone’s defense down and opened up some scoring opportunities.
“They were a good opponent,” Jezik said. “They’re a smashmouth team that loves to run the ball and on such a humid day of going head to head and cracking into one another it took us a little extra time to get going. In the beginning I wasn’t rushing hard enough and was dancing around too much, but in the second half I started running hard and Payton (Hutchings) was throwing good balls all game.
“I think, all around, we played a decent game. But there’s still a lot of room to improve. It’s good to come out and do it again against a much better team. No offense to Herscher, but Peotone is such a good team that’s ranked in (Class) 3A. It’s a really valuable win against a playoff team.”
The Coalers improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play with the victory, while the Blue Devils dropped to 3-1 and 1-1, respectively.
