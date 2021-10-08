Andrew 37, Bradley-Bourbonnais 28
The Boilermakers trailed 30-0 at one point before rallying back to within two possessions before running out of time.
No individual stats were available for the Boilers, who fell to 3-4 on the year and 1-3 in the SouthWest Suburban Conference.
The Boilermakers return home to host Stagg at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Wilmington 31, Lisle 14
The Wildcats struck first and never trailed as they improved to 7-0 on the year and 5-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.
Jacob Friddle carried the ball 20 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Colin James added a touchdown and 85 yards on 16 carries. Allan Richards was true on his 39-yard field goal attempt.
The Wildcats host Streator at 7 p.m. Friday.
Coal City 28, Peotone 6
The Coalers are winners of four in a row now and improved to 5-2 (4-1 Illinois Central Eight) with a three-score win over the Blue Devils on Homecoming.
Ashton Harvey ran for 121 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries for the Coalers. Nick Seplak also ran for a touchdown and Derek Carlson recovered a fumble for a touchdown. Braden Reilly went 3-for-5 passing for 14 yards, including an eight-yard touchdown to Aydan Murphey.
Ryan Moe scored the Blue Devils’ lone touchdown. Joel Lee had 13 tackles and recovered a fumble.
The Coalers visit Reed-Custer at 7 p.m. Friday, the same time Peotone hosts Herscher.
Manteno 7, Herscher 0
The Panthers pitched a shutout Friday night to improve to 2-5 on the year and 2-3 in the ICE, with a three-yard Carter Drazy rushing touchdown serving as the game’s only scoring.
Logan Worobey ran for 54 yards on a dozen carries to lead Manteno offensively. Drazy completed 9-of-15 passes for 45 yards and a pair of interceptions. Mason Senholz and Jack Prindeville each had 20 receiving yards.
Worobey added seven and a half tackles and an interception. Aiden Yore also had seven and a half tackles, four and a half of them for a loss.
Cody Lunsford ran for 149 yards on 35 carries in defeat for the Tigers. The Tigers’ passing game was held in check, as Brock Wenzelman was held to -4 yards on 3-for-10 passing. Joe Holohan had 10 total tackles, two in the backfield.
The Tigers visit Peotone at 7 p.m. Friday and Manteno hosts Lisle at 7 p.m. Friday.
Reed-Custer 47, Streator 7
The Comets jumped out to a 20-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back in improving to 6-1 overall and to 4-1 in the ICE.
Jake McPherson gained 114 yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown to pace the Comets. Elliot Cassem ran for 69 yards and two touchdowns, while Jace Christian added 65 yards and another two touchdowns. Peyton Bradley gained 64 yards on just two attempts. Josh Bohac tacked on a 5-yard TD run.
McPherson completed 5-of-10 passes for 54 yards and tossed a touchdown pass to Eddie Gad from 34 yards out.
Reed-Custer totaled 404 yards of offense, including 350 yards on the ground.
The Comets host Coal City next Friday.
Momence 32, Seneca 26
The Redskins trailed 13-6 before they secured a comeback victory over Seneca in the second half. Terance Autman ran wild for 203 yards and three scores on 16 carries to lead Momence’s rushing attack. Kud’de Bertram carried it 11 times for 124 rushing yards and added four completions for 39 passing yards. Bertram totaled one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown in the evening. Dawson Petkunas led the defense with eight tackles and one tackle for loss.
Momence will take a forfeit victory over Watseka next weekend, which will put them at 6-2 overall this season.
Milford-Cissna Park 52, Blue Ridge 14
The Bearcats jumped out to an early 22-6 lead after the first quarter before blowing out Blue Ridge by 38 points.
Sawyer Laffoon led Milford by completing 6-of-11 pass attempts for 107 yards and two scores. He also added 83 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground off seven carries. Sam Kaeb totaled 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Mason Blanck recorded two touchdowns for a total of 69 rushing yards off two carries. Carter Borgers chipped in a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown.
Milford-Cissna Park (4-3) returns home for a matchup against South Fork at 7 p.m. next Saturday.
