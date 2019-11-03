As many of the other fall sports have concluded, cross country will soon end as well, but not before seven individuals and four teams from the area compete in next weekend's IHSA State Finals at Peoria's Detweiller Park.
IHSA Class 1A Lisle Sectional
All four teams and six of the seven individuals that advanced from the area came out of the Lisle Sectional, as Herscher and Central dominated the day.
The Comets won the individual boys title to advance and will look to defend their Class 1A state title. Isaiah Ditta (second place), Mari Anthony (fourth place) and Trevor Swanson (fifth place) gave the Comets a strong trio.
But none of them could catch up to Drew Rogers of Herscher, who won the race with a 16:06 and helped lead the Tigers to third-place finish to advance.
Iroquois' West Connor Price (10th place), Bishop McNamara's Chase Provost (12th place) and Peotone's Joey Uthe (19th place) also advanced.
On the girls side, Beecher took second place as a team and will had to Detweiller Park next weekend. The Bobcats were led by Tori Fasano's 11th-place finish. Molly Raymond had the highest area finish (fifth place) and led Herscher to a fifth-place finish.
Although they didn't have enough runners to compete as a team, a pair ofCentral Comets found themselves advancing as individuals. Sidney Marquie (ninth place) and Madison Marquie (14th place) are headed to state, as is Peotone's Gracie Battiato (15th place).
IHSA Class 3A Normal Community Sectional
Jacob Fritz of Bradley-Bourbonnais took 12th place in the boys race with a time of 15:45.17 to advance.
