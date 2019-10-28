CROSS COUNTRY: Local teams and individuals shine at regionals

IHSA Class 1A Bishop McNamara Regional
Herscher swept the individual titles in Kankakee on Saturday, as Molly Raymond (19:08) won the girls race and Drew Rogers (15:20) won the boys race.
On the girls side, three Central Comets advanced as individuals — Sidney Marquie (fourth place, 19:56), Madison Marquie (fifth place, 20:09) and Alexis Ward (17th place, 20:59).
Beecher (48 points) won the girls team regional crown by 24 points over Herscher (74). The Bobcats had two runners finish in the top five — Tori Fasano (second place, 19:49) and Sydney Bonham (fifth place, 20:17).
After Raymond, the next two finishers for the Tigers were Natalie Rink (13th place, 20:56) and Mady Rogers (17th place, 21:19).
Bishop McNamara finished just two points behind the Tigers to earn a third-place finish and a spot in the sectional round. The Irish had three finishers in the Top 10 — Addie Langelett (sixth place, 20:33), Madison Hamilton (eighth place, 20:42) and Eden Rainbolt (ninth place, 20:44).
Iroquois West finished fourth overall (108), and Peotone finished sixth (114) to also advance to sectionals. Both teams had a runner finish in the Top 10. For the Raiders, Samantha Hartke finished fourth (20:14), one spot behind the Blue Devils’ Gracie Battiato (19:50).
Rogers might have won the individual boys race, but it was defending state champions Central that took the team crown Saturday. All seven Comets finished in the Top 27 spots, with four runners finishing in the Top 10 — Mari Anthony (second place, 15:45), Isaiah Ditta (third place, 15:46), Trevor Swanson (fifth place, 16:24) and Jerod Snejberg (10th place, 16:43).
The Comets and their low mark of 32 points were a whopping 49 points ahead of Herscher, who took second as a team. Ben Morgan (16th place, 16:57) and Wyatt Dohe (17th place, 17:03) were the Top 2 Tigers after Rogers.
Iroquois West also advanced as a team by finishing sixth (167 points). Connor Price finished seventh individually (16:38) to lead the Raiders, who had a pack of four runners finish between 30th and 50th place.
Individually, five more runners from the area advanced, led by Bishop McNamara’s Chase Provost (fourth place, 16:11). Peotone had a pair of runners advance — Joey Uthe (11th place, 16:46) and Dustin Kleka (32nd place, 17:33). Dwight’s Bryce Lucas (22nd place, 17:22) and Beecher’s Cody Graniczny 34th place, 17:33) also advanced.
The IHSA Class 1A Lisle Sectional will be held Saturday. The girls race is slated for 10 a.m., and the boys will follow at 11 a.m.
IHSA Class 2A LaSalle-Peru Regional
Kankakee (140 points) edged out Rich South for sixth place Saturday by a mere five points to advance to this weekend’s sectional round on the girls’ side. The Kays were led by Jae Alderson (15th place, 21:48), Madeline Gall (24th place, 22:53) and Isabel Haut (28th place, 23:38).
Manteno advanced a pair of individual runners to sectionals in Madeline Willis (22:49) and Samantha Tamblyn (24:22).
On the boys side, three individuals advanced — Kankakee’s Peter Rokowski (16th place, 17:48) and Demerius Cook-Johnson 25th place, 18:28) and Manteno’s Tyler Kropp (20th place, 18:05).
The IHSA Class 2A Bloomington Sectional will be run Saturday. The girls will open up with a 9 a.m. race, and the boys will end the day at 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 3A Minooka Regional
Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Alaina Bahr will be headed to this weekend’s sectional round after finishing 22nd in the girls race (19:58).
The Boilers’ boys team finished third and advanced to sectionals as well. They were led by the senior trio of Jacob Fritz (eighth place, 15:58), Boston Brooks (15th place, 16:13) and Grayson Gonski (20th place, 16:24).
The IHSA Class 3A Normal Community West Sectional takes place Saturday. Bahr will run in the girls race at 11 a.m., with the boys race to follow at 12 p.m.
