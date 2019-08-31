MORRIS — Friday’s road tilt with Morris might have been Coal City’s season-opener, but that didn’t stop the Coalers from heading into play feeling like they had some unfinished business to settle.
The veteran squad returned to the gridiron with most of last season’s core intact and an opportunity to avenge one of its two losses from the previous campaign. With vengeance in mind, the Coalers achieved exactly that in the form of a flashy 48-33 road win over Morris.
“It’s nice to win on the road in a playoff atmosphere. Games like this are a lot of fun, and it’s only going to make us better,” Coalers head coach Dan Hutchings said. “(Morris is) a good team that’s well-coached and playing against their athleticism is very difficult.
“Teams who block the best, tackle the best and execute on special teams in week one usually win. I’d say we did all of those things tonight.”
Both the stats and the score nicely support Hutchings’ claim.
The Coalers received significant contributions in every phase of the game, notching two defensive touchdowns on a pair of pick-sixes and another on special teams. They only needed 39 offensive plays to pile up 48 points.
It was back-and-forth for much of the game as Morris came out firing, as well, when on the third play from scrimmage, Morris quarterback Zach Reddinger slashed his way to an 80-yard touchdown scamper. But the Coalers answered right back with a massive dash of their own and only took two plays to do it.
On Coal City’s second snap, senior running back Daniel Jezik broke free for a 65-yard sprint to the end zone that knotted things up at 7. It was then that the defense stepped up.
Early in Morris’ next possession, linebacker Austin Pullara jumped in front of a Reddinger pass attempt, pilfered it and rumbled 28 yards to the end zone to give the Coalers their first lead.
As the teams traded blows throughout the second and third quarters, Morris would tie things up twice and stay within one point as late as the two-minute mark in the third. But they never trailed again following Jezik’s opening touchdown that tied things up on their second play under center.
Morris hung in there admirably, but the contest never felt like it wasn’t under Coal City’s control.
Tyson Spencer started the Coalers’ second half even faster than Jezik had started the first by returning the opening kickoff of the second half 85 yards. Morris answered back with a long, methodical drive that was capped with a one-yard smash on fourth and goal that re-tied the score. But then the defense struck again.
This time it was sophomore Brady Best who snared an errant Morris pass attempt then rumbled his way to a defensive touchdown. Morris scored again on its next drive, but missed the point after, but then Jezik drove home the final nail with just under :30 left in the third quarter.
For the second time, the senior broke free from the defense and galloped his way to a long touchdown, this time from 77 yards out, and robbed the home team of any momentum it may have been building.
“We had that chip on our shoulder,” Jezik said. “This game has been in the back of our heads since last year and we wanted to come in here to their home turf and destroy them. We did a hell of a job as an offense.
“I think we has the more physical mentality and after that first half, it just came down to who could be the most physical and deliver the most punishment. That was us tonight.”
Jezik finished up with 238 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in the decisive victory and Payton Hutchings also found paydirt on a 15-yard scramble in the fourth quarter. The senior quarterback was also 6 for 9 through the air for 28 yards.
Junior Asa Cooper caught three passes for 15 yards, and Pullara hauled in two for 13 yards.
The Coalers will take their 1-0 record into another daunting showdown in Week 2 when they host Bishop McNamara.
