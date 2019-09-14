FRANKFORT — Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Mike Kohl is keeping things in perspective. His Boilermakers might have lost by five touchdowns Friday night, but he isn’t going to let that ruin his weekend.
Not even close.
Visiting Bradley-Bourbonnais fell to Lincoln-Way East 42-7 in a SouthWest Suburban Conference crossover, but after a loss to a team many deem the best in the state, Kohl was actually looking forward to re-watching the game.
“I think the biggest thing is [Saturday] morning, when we wake up to watch film, it’s going to be awesome,” Kohl said. “You can really get better when you play a team like this that’s a really good football team, and that’s what we’re going to do [Saturday] morning — get up and figure out what we can control.”
Lincoln-Way East (3-0) is ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press’ Class 8A poll, and the Griffins earned all but one first-place vote this week.
They showed why in a dominant first half in which they took a 42-0 lead. Four players scored touchdowns, and the Griffins got the job done both running and passing the football.
They scored touchdowns on all six of their first-half possessions.
“Hats off to Lincoln-Way East,” Kohl said. “Their staff is phenomenal. They got a lot of really talented kids.”
First and foremost among that talent is senior running back-receiver A.J. Henning, a Michigan commit. Henning had two touchdowns, a 9-yard rush early in the second quarter, followed by a 23-yard grab on a slant. He finished with four receptions for 122 yards.
Griffins running back Jamal Johnson (six carries, 40 yards) also had two scores, both on the ground.
Lincoln-Way East quarterback Kyle Quinn enjoyed an efficient night, going 8-for-13 passing with three touchdowns.
Bradley-Bourbonnais (1-2) only mustered three first downs in the first half, but Kohl remained optimistic.
“We’re going to get better from this,” he said. “Our kids come to school at Bradley to play teams like this. We want to play teams at the highest level, and this is the highest level in Illinois. Our kids are excited to be in an environment like this. Some of our kids were ready for it, and some of them weren’t yet.”
Bradley-Bourbonnais showed signs of moving the ball early on, as quarterback Keaton Schmidt (5 rushes for 26 yards, 1 touchdown; 6-of-13 passing for 50 yards, 1 interception) scrambled for 11 yards on the first play of the game and twice connected with receivers for gains of over 10 yards in the first half.
Schmidt also connected on three straight pases in the third quarter before breaking free down for a 30-yard score down the left sideline to get his team on the board.
Bradley-Bourbonnais will visit Lincoln-Way Central next Friday, which figures to be a more manageable task.
Kohl is focused on getting back to the playoffs. The Boilermakers have missed out the last two years — coming up one win short of the required five wins to be eligible both times — but Kohl knows his team has shown its mettle in the postseason as of late.
“If we get in the 7A playoffs, we’ve proven the last couple years we can make some noise there,” Kohl said. “We were in the semis in 2015, and we were 9-0 in 2016. Our kids know how to win in this conference. If we can get through these 8A schools, we feel like we can get five wins and make some noise in 7A.”
Stat book
Bradley-Bourbonnais receiver Jason Hartsfield had two catches for 15 yards.
The Boilermakers’ Daniel Schultz took the snap as the upback on a fake punt in the second quarter and nearly rushed for the first down, but his 11-yard run came up about a yard short.
