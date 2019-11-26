BOYS SOCCER: Manteno, Herscher, Peotone crowd ICE All-Conference team

Daily Journal Staff Report
Eight of the 10 members from the old Interstate Eight Conference formed the Illinois Central Eight Conference prior to the start of the school year, and even though the conference name changed, the same crowd of soccer teams once again reigned supreme.
Top-of-the-conference mainstays Manteno, Herscher and Peotone combined to earn 16 of the conference’s 28 all-conference selections.
The Panthers had a six-pack of selections, the most of any school in the conference. Seniors A.J. Gilliam and Cody Mather, juniors Alec Miller and Ion Barrio and sophomores Drew St. Aubin and Scott Eldrige all received the highest conference honors.
Herscher, the area’s furthest-advancing team this year, falling in sectional championship action, and saw five players given all-conference nods — seniors Caleb Fleischauer and Jack Holohan and juniors Bascom Jackson, Logan Lunsford and Evan Brown.
Peotone has strung together a few years of sustained success and also had five honorees — seniors Bart Budz, Nathan Rivera and Gage Velasquez and juniors German Lopez and Darragh Jeffrey.
Coal City had a trio of players selected in senior Collin Meece, junior Bobby Milne and sophomore Alex Baudino make the squad. Reed-Custer’s Hunter O’Connor and Wilmington’s Eric Ostheim were also named to the team.
