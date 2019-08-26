MANTENO — Senior A.J. Gilliam kicked off Manteno’s season in style during the Panthers’ 2-1, season-opening win against Momence. The three time all-conference selection and two-time Daily Journal All-Area player found the back of the net twice in the victory.
Both Gilliam goals were scored on corner kick assists from junior Alec Miller in the final 20 minutes of the first half.
“Alec is a great assist guy and always somehow manages to make the ball playable in all of our set pieces,” Gilliam said. “He’s always putting the ball in the right spots.”
Emerson has come to expect big performances from his top returners from last year’s 21-3 squad.
“That play was our bread and butter last year. A.J.’s so tough in the box,” Manteno fifth-year coach Justin Emerson said. “He’s not extremely tall, but he finds the ball in the air so well. And he’s a great finisher as well. We rely on him a lot with those.”
Gilliam and Miller returned with a wealth of experience, but that wasn’t the case for most of the Panthers’ young team, as a handful of players played their first varsity game Monday.
“Today was a learning curve for us. We had some situations tonight we can improve on,” Emerson said. “We didn’t play a great game, but it was the first game of the year. We were able to see some things in live action for the first time. Now, we’ll head back to practice tomorrow, make some adjustments and get ready for our next game Wednesday.”
The Manteno soccer program has been one of the area’s most consistent programs during the years. Despite the youth, expectations remain the same for this season.
“We don’t change our expectations at Manteno,” Emerson said. “We feel like we have a really strong program, and we expect to compete at a high level, no matter if we have 12 seniors on the field like last year or three seniors and a bunch of freshmen and sophomores on the field like we do this year.”
For Momence, Alexis Sanchez assisted Jared Espino’s goal with just less than two minutes remaining to cut the lead to 2-1, but the late rally ultimately fell short.
The final result wasn’t what Momence was hoping for, but head coach Alex Habeeb took away some positives his team can build on from opening night, in particular how his team started and finished the game.
“I thought the first 20 minutes of the game we out-posessed Manteno,” Habeeb said. “We were controlling the ball well until those two corner kicks took the wind out of us a little bit.
“And then I was proud of our kids for how hard they played the final 15 minutes of the game,” he added. “We didn’t give up and pushed hard to the end. We will be back.”
Up Next
Manteno returns home to play St. Anne at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the same time Momence will play Herscher at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!