KANKAKEE — Coming off of a sectional championship, Peotone's boys soccer team was understandably excited to kick off their season.
But after rain pushed back Monday's season-opener at Bishop McNamara, the Blue Devils were finally able to get back to action with a 3-0 victory in Tuesday's makeup game.
After a scorless first 38 minutes of play to start the season, senior midfielder Bart Budz found the back of the net to give the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead.
“I scored on a corner kick that deflected off one of Mac’s players and bounced right to me, and I saw and opening and buried it," Budz said. “We started off a little bit sloppy but I think we cleaned some things up after we got the first game jitters out.”
After a scorless first twenty minutes to start the second half, captain Nathan Rivera scored a goal to push the lead to 2-0 and give the Blue Devils complete momentum.
“I think our communication improved a lot from the first half to the second,” Rivera sad. “That was our biggest adjustment. Our touch on our passes also improved once we communicated better.”
One minute later Toby Cann added another goal to put the game out of reach for the Irish. Cann said regaining chemistry helped lead to the late flurry of goals for Peotone.
“I found an open gap and was screaming my head off to get the ball,” Cann said. “I got a touch, put my head down and sent it far post for the goal.
“It took a few minutes but we rekindled our chemistry from last year after a shaky start today.
"We just had to get comfortable again," he added. "We started making shorter and crisper passes instead of passing long through balls and that opened up a lot of things.”
Goalkeeper Nick Scroppo recorded a shutout in his first career soccer game. Meyers raved about his athletic ability and potential despite the fact he’s new to the game.
“Nick made some unbelievable saves over the summer. Tonight was his first official game," Meyers said. "But he’s super athletic and we’re really excited to have him this year.”
After being one win from going to state a year ago, expectations remain high for this talented Blue Devils team in 2019 that returns nine seniors from last year.
“Our guys have the luxury of being there before. They know what it takes,” Meyers said. “I feel we’ll have better balance this year. But our expectations are 100% the same.”
On the other side, Bishop McNamara welcomed a fresh new group to varsity soccer, including five freshman after losing most of the muscle from last year's team.
Although his team is young, Irish coach Marty Ruberry was pleased how well his team competed against a top knotch opponent.
“I think soccer IQ wise, our kids are already there. But it’s tough for them to compete physically as 13-14-year olds against 17- and 18-year olds right now,” Ruberry said. “It’s going to take a little bit of time but we have a good core and we’ll get there.
“Overall, I’m really happy how our young team hung with such an accomplished veteran team.”
Up Next
Both teams are back in action today. The Irish travel to Wilmington for a 4:30 p.m. contest, while Peotone will head to Kankakee once more to face the Kankakee Kays at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!