One of the best attributes a young golfer can possess is the ability to adjust to a course on the fly. Beecher's Eric Stasko was able to do that early on in the Bobcats' triangular match against Peotone and Wilmington at High Point Golf Club in Essex.
Stasko adjusted early to some slow greens to shoot a nine-hole round of 38 and earn medalist honors, leading the Bobcats to a team win in the process.
“I had two really good shots today that helped my round — the first was a 48-yard chip shot on hole five,” Stasko said. “. The greens were really slow today, so I figured if I hit the ball 40 yards it would roll out close to the cup and it landed about three feet away., setting me up for an easy birdie.”
Stasko’s other best shot of the day followed his birdie on hole five.
“After the birdie on five, I hit a drive that was a little off line but it went about 300 yards and was about 20 yards from the green," Stasko said. It felt pretty good.”
Following out the Bobcats' scorecard was Dylan Forsythe with a 42, Brendan Bunte with a 45, and Jake Graniczny with a 48.
“Our veteran players did what they always do," Bobcats coach David Serafin said. "Our usual number one (Brady Serafin) stayed home today but I thought Eric continued to play well tonight and Dylan had a strong round as well.
“We're not a finished product but were moving in the right direction.”
Although it's still early in the season, the Bobcats have big goals after making it to state last year.
“Last season we went to state as a team and didn’t have the performance that we wanted to have,” Serafin said. “We return four players from that squad and they all have improved this offseason. We want to put ourselves in position to finish what we didn’t last year.”
For Peotone, Marty Merigold led with a 46, followed by Karli Borsch’s 47, Conner Jamik’s 49, and Matt Derkacy’s 53.
Blue Devils coach Bill Sander said his teams goals this year are simple.
“All you can ask for as a golf coach is for the kids to keep improving,” Sander said. “You don’t want to develop any bad habits. But I’m hoping we also have a good showing in the conference this year.”
Wilmington rounded out the scorecard with Kaiden Lewis and Tadan Yakima each scoring 69’s. Patrick Robbins shot a 72, while Evan Geiss shot an 80.
For veteran coach Mike Wilson, overall participation numbers are low, as the Wildcats have just six golfers on the team.
“It’s going to take a while before we get to where we need to be,” Wilson said. “But the kids are doing their best and that’s all I can ask for.
“I like how our team finished tonight and I believe we will have better results tomorrow.”
Up Next
The Wildcats and Blue Devils are both back in action today. Wilmington will join Reed-Custer back at High Point at 4:30 p.m., the same time Peotone will travel to Coal City.
Beecher will take a week off before they host Iroquois West and Tri-Point at Balmoral Woods at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!