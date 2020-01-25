HERSCHER — "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again'' is a time-honored phrase Cody Lunsford apparently takes to heart.
Lunsford's penchant for persistence helped the Herscher boys basketball team in a big way on Saturday night, as the sophomore rebounded his own missed shot and made a layup at the buzzer to lift the Tigers to a dramatic 55-53 win over non-conference foe Watseka.
The win ended a four-game losing streak for Herscher and improved the Tigers' overall record to 11-10. Watseka saw its three-game winning streak snapped and the Warriors are now 11-9.
It looked as if those streaks would remain intact for much of the game, as Watseka scored the first points of the contest on a 3-pointer by Drew Wittenborn and continued to hold the lead until the 5:46 mark of the fourth quarter when Herscher finally grabbed the advantage at 39-38.
The lead changed hands again until the score was deadlocked at 53-53 with just seconds left. Herscher had the final possession, and Lunsford attempted to give the Tigers the lead when he fired a shot from around the free-throw line.
The attempt was errant, but Lunsford followed his shot aggressively, grabbed the rebound and laid the ball through the net just as the horn sounded.
"How many game-winning shots come off an offensive rebound?'' Herscher coach Ron Oloffson asked after the game. "It happens a lot, and what Cody does as well as anybody on this team is go to the offensive glass.''
Those last two points of the game finished off a productive fourth quarter where Herscher scored 24 points overall. As the Tigers found the mark on offense, Watseka found itself struggling.
"We didn't execute very well in that stretch,'' Watseka coach Chad Cluver said. "When we ran our offense, we went to the basket and scored.''
Watseka was also handicapped by foul trouble. Starting forward Maddux Rigsby saw limited time in the second half and eventually fouled out, while two other starters, Brayden Haines and Caden Giroux, picked up four fouls each and also spent time on the bench because of foul trouble.
Overall, Watseka had 23 team fouls compared to 12 for Herscher, and the Tigers shot 29 free-throws while the Warriors shot 12.
Herscher senior Jack Holohan was a primary cause for the disparity. Holohan consistently took the ball to the basket and drew enough fouls to end up on the charity stripe 14 times. He made 11 of those attempts.
"Jack is a load down low,'' Oloffson said. "He is relentless.''
Stat book
Holohan led all scorers with 19 points, while teammate Logan Lunsford, the older brother of Cody Lunsford, finished with 17. The elder Lunsford shot 6-for-9 from the floor. Conner Curry led Watseka's balanced attack with 12 points, while Wittenborn and Rigsby added 11 apiece.
Up Next
Herscher returns to Illinois Central 8 Conference play Tuesday when it travels to Wilmington for a 7 p.m. game. Watseka will host Danville in another non-conference game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
