KANKAKEE — Kankakee's boys basketball team had relied on balanced scoring and tenacious defense this season to the tune of a 7-1 record entering Thursday night's home matchup with nonconference rival St. Anne.
And it was more of the same for the Kays Thursday, as five players scored in double-figures and the defense forced 21 Cardinals turnovers to the tune of an 88-50 win to improve to 8-1 on the season.
"We were able to string stops together which is always a good thing," Kays coach Chris Pickett said. "One of the issues we’ve had is turning teams over but not converting those into points. Tonight we could do that, and when we do that, we score a lot of points.”
The Kays came out on fire, scoring 27 points in the first quarter to build an early double-digit lead. And as the game went on, that lead only got larger. Between the last four minutes of the first half and first three minutes of the second half, the Kays saw their largest run of the game, 18-0 to build a 55-27 lead and put a death grip on the game early in the third quarter.
Rashard Harris was the primary contributor during that run and the night in general. He scored a game-high 22 points and added eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block, five of those assists coming in the first quarter before he had even attempted a shot.
Harris, a transfer from Hyde Park, said chemistry with his new teammates right off the bat showed its face Thursday, as it has done many times on the young season.
"I just met them but they’re a family to me," Harris said. "I’m just trying to create a bigger bond. I had a big bond at my old school so I’m trying to get close to (that bond).”
As a collective, the Kays shot 34-for-62 (55 percent) from the field and 12-for-23 from the 3-point line (52 percent). Cardinals coach Rick Schoon that after the Kays had the early homecourt momentum and shot the way they did, it was tough to stop the freight train that they became.
“It’s hard to stop the momentum once they get it going," Schoon said. "They got out to a quick lead which I think helped them shoot the ball better than they were going to shoot. I thought they shot the ball extremely well from the perimeter and we had some soft turnovers that led to some easy transition points for them.
"We battled, but they’re a good team and can get to the basket," he added. "And when they shoot the ball the way they did tonight, they’re a very good team.”
Pickett attributed the Kays' stellar play by piggybacking off of Harris' thoughts on the team's chemistry, and added that it's always easier to play individually when surrounded by other talented players.
"When you know you’re on the floor with four other guys who can contribute, it’s fun to play basketball," Pickett said. "They’ve banded together, they spend a lot of time on the court together and it shows.”
Stat Book
Deylon Johnson and Kevin Allen each chipped in 11 points to tie for second on the team behind Harris' 22. Johnson added four boards, six assists, three steals and a block. Allen had five assists and three steals.
Aaryon Pore and Amrozino Storr had 10 points apiece for the Kays. Pore added four rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks.
Connor Cotton led the Cardinals with 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and three blocks. Brooks Schoon scored 12 points and had three assists, a rebound, a steal and a block.
Up Next
The Cardinals have another nonconference rivalry game set for Saturday, when they host Momence at 7 p.m. The Kays will have a week of rest until the first round of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament Thursday. They will
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!