KANKAKEE — The Bishop McNamara boys basketball team experienced delight on senior night Friday.
The Fightin' Irish rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to upend Immaculate Conception 63-60 in a Metro Suburban Conference game. It was the last regular-season game for McNamara and the last home contest for the senior members of the team, finishing the regular season with an 8-19 (3-9) record.
If one more chance to win on the home floor wasn't enough motivation for the seniors, there was also the presence of Immaculate Conception.
The Knights and the Irish are both state football powers who have become spirited gridiron foes, and Immaculate Conception defeated Mac once last fall and twice the previous year. Those games, particularly the most recent one, still are fresh on the mind of Tyler Hiller, a senior starter in basketball and a star quarterback in football.
"Mostly, it was football," Hiller said of what inspired him to dig deep Friday. "I wanted to go out with a win against IC."
A win seemed to be in order at the outset as McNamara started quickly, thanks in large part to the hot shooting hand of freshman guard Jaxson Provost. Provost made four consecutive 3-point goals in the first quarter to stake Mac to an early 24-19 lead. The Irish built on their lead ever so slightly in the second quarter and took a 36-29 edge into intermission.
Then came the third quarter, which nearly cost the Irish the game. Immaculate Conception enjoyed a 20-2 run during a six-minute stretch, and Mac scored only three points the whole period. By the time the horn sounded, the Knights had built a 10-point advantage.
That lead sat at 58-44 a short time later, then Mac mounted its dramatic comeback. In the final half-quarter, the Irish outscored the Knights 18-2.
"We got some turnovers; we got some rebounds; we got to loose balls," McNamara coach Adrian Provost said of the comeback. "We played with emotion; we played winning basketball."
McNamara senior Owen Jackson was in the middle of the intense action. He made a number of shining plays, including grabbing an offensive rebound off his own missed free-throw attempt late in the game, an effort that denied IC a coveted offensive possession.
"We turned up our intensity," Jackson said. "We didn't want to lose to this team."
Stat Book
Jaxson Provost added two more 3-point goals in the fourth quarter to make 6-of-10 3s overall. He was the team's leading scorer with 20 points. Hiller had 10, and Jackson added nine.
Up Next
McNamara will play Seneca at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional. Coach Provost said he views the tournament as wide open.
"We can win our regional, and we can also lose to any team in our regional." he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!