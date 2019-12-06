KANKAKEE — In its first four games of the 2019-20 season, Riverside-Brookfield’s boys basketball team has already eclipsed the 80-point mark in a pair of games this season.
Considering that fact, Bishop McNamara played an admirable defensive game when the two teams met in Kankakee Friday, but the Irish struggled to find buckets of their own and fell 63-32 to the Bulldogs in Metro Suburban Conference action.
The Irish dropped to 0-3 and 0-1 in the conference with the loss in their season’s home opener, but a loss didn’t mean there were no positives for Irish coach Adrian Provost.
“I’m really happy with our defense — we’re just struggling to score the ball,” Provost said. “I’m hoping with some things that we’re working on that that will change over the next couple weeks ... but I’m really happy with one end of the floor.”
The Irish struggled to coral long rebounds from the Bulldogs’ 3-point heavy attack early on, leading to eight offensive rebounds for R-B that led to eight second-chance points in the first quarter, a quarter the Bulldogs led 21-7 after.
“The first two possessions, I think they had eight shots; part of that was the bounces [from] the shots they take hit off the rim differently than some teams you play,” Provost said. “And then we just weren’t checking somebody and with their physicality and length, if we don’t check them, they get the rebounds.”
Provost said that between their pace and physicality early on, the Bulldogs were just too much for the Irish to handle, as not only did the Irish surrender the second-chance points early on, but also allowed seven points off of five turnovers in that first frame.
“I’ll confirm when I watch film tomorrow, but if you you take away the first four minutes, it’s a different game,” Provost said. “But they just punched us in the mouth [with] their physicality, their pace of play, their length.”
Meanwhile, the Irish hit several cold stretches, including three stretches of going at least three minutes without a basket against an air-tight Riverside-Brookfield defense that boasted seven players that measured out at 6-foot-3 or taller.
Provost said that those offensive cold stretches led to some of those rare defensive lapses.
“We had five bad possessions on defense and I think part of that was frustration at the offensive end,” he said. “You finally get a good look and miss a bunny because your last four shots have been highly contested.
“So you find yourself open and you’re kind of shocked, so you delay your shot, get frustrated and have a bad defensive possession.”
Stat Book
Owen Jackson led the Irish with 11 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Matthew and Andrew Arseneau each had five points and a pair of offensive rebounds.
Up Next
The Irish don’t have much time for rest as they will travel to St. Thomas More at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!