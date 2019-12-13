MANTENO — When two high-level competitors find themselves squared off when one another, that often brings the best out in each of them, and that was the case when Manteno’s Trevor Moisant and Coal City’s Austin Pullara each found themselves on absolute fire in the second half of Friday’s Illinois Central Eight Conference boys hoops matchup in Manteno.
Two of the area’s top returning scorers from a season ago, the two combined for 37 points in the second half Friday — 19 from Pullara and 18 from Moisant, in an instant classic that saw the Panthers take a 48-46 lead on a Moisant 3-pointer with 3:48 to play and hold on down the stretch for a 59-54 win.
The win improved the Panthers to 5-4 on the year and 2-1 in the ICE, while the Coalers fell to 1-4 (0-2).
“Coach (Zack Myers) just told me to shoot the ball,” Moisant, who scored a game-high 27 points, said. “At the beginning of the season I had a little slump and my confidence went down, but my teammates picked me up to be confident so I could get open shots.”
Moisant got those open shots, but not before the Coalers took tons of energy out of Manteno’s gym by forcing three early turnovers and grabbing a quick 9-0 lead.
“We had some poor offensive possessions and some lackadaisical turnovers there,” Myers said of the game’s opening moments. “We talked in a timeout about turning our defense into offense and letting the game come to us. Once we settled down, boy, did we take fire.”
Thanks to senior wing Robbie Wesselhoff, who nailed four 3-pointers in the first half, the Panthers rallied from their inauspicious start with a 13-2 run to end the second quarter, including a span of three-straight 3’s from Wesselhoff that turned an 18-12 deficit into a 21-18 lead, and took a 25-20 lead to the locker room.
Myers said that the Panthers’ ability to get deep into the 2-3 zone the Coalers went to in the second quarter allowed his sharpshooter to make it rain.
“If we want to open up our 3’s, we have to get to the paint, we have to drive, we have to make them collapse that zone,” Myers said. “Once we were able to figure some things out we were able to get in there and it just opened Robbie up to have a night out there.”
When the second half tipped off, it was the Coalers’ turn again to light up the scoreboard, as Pullara and Jack Bunton scored all the points in a 13-0 run that gave the Coalers a 35-30 lead in the third and 40-38 lead at the end of the quarter.
“We’ve just got to get consistency,” Coalers coach Glenn Pacek said. “We had some spurts, had some let ups — we got the lead instantly, we got behind, we fought back but then dug ourselves a hole again.”
While it was Wesselhoff that got the Panthers back in it in the first half, it was Moisant who dug the Coalers’ grave in the fourth quarter. He buried two triples and another three field goals to total a dozen points in the final frame, including that eventual game-winner just over the quarter’s midway point.
Myers said that whether it’s Wesselhoff or Moisant catching fire, he has faith in his senior shooters to rise to the occasion.
“I’ve got all the faith in the world and they know that,” Myers said. “I’m probably standing there with my hands on my head a few times when they shoot the ball but they’ve got confidence when they shoot and I believe that when they shoot the ball they know what they’re doing.”
It was a top-heavy scoring affair for both teams. Moisant’s 27 points and Wesselhoff’s 23 combined for all but nine of the Panthers’ points, while Pullara (25 points) and Bunton (14 points) accounted for more than three-quarters of the Coalers’ scoring.
Up Next
The Coalers will host Morris at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while the Panthers have a week off until they travel to Reed-Custer at 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!