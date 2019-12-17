WATSEKA — Cissna Park stayed right on Prairie Central's heels from tip to buzzer of the Watseka Holiday Tournament championship game Tuesday, but the Hawks were able to maintain their edge and pick up a 53-48 victory.
Junior guard Ian Rogers was impressive in spite of the loss, putting up a team-high 20 points and occasionally keeping the Timberwolves in contention all on his own. Rogers accounted for half of Cissna Park's points through the opening three quarters before finally tailing off in the fourth, which was precisely when the Timberwolves' comeback hopes finally slipped out of reach.
Rogers' stellar performance was made all the more impressive by the fact he was playing with an ankle injury that kept him out of action during the tournament's early rounds. His comeback was significant, however, and seemed to spur his team ahead in spite of the Hawks' dominant performance on the glass and in transition.
"One of the things we covered in pre-game was that they love to get baskets in transition. We gave up at least eight points in the first half to transition baskets, so that was a little upsetting, but I thought our boys fought hard from the beginning to the end," said Timberwolves coach Seth Johnson. "We struggled a little with foul trouble, but I trusted the guys to play smart throughout the game, and they did that. I can't be any prouder of these guys coming in against a school that's probably three times our size.
"We missed out on some box-outs, particularly on their offensive end, so they got chance after chance after chance," he added. "Without all those free throws, this is a two-point game. I think the boys were mentally prepared for this game; [Prairie Central] was just more athletic than us and able to get those rebounds and beat us down the floor."
The loss forced the 'Wolves to settle for second place in this year's tournament and drops their record to 9-2 overall on the season.
That impressive early season standing is made all the more significant considering how many of the team's players were delayed in joining the team by Milford-Cissna Park's deep run in the football playoffs. Once they are able to string some practices together as the schedule slows down near the turn of the new year, Johnson said he hopes his squad will get even better for the season's stretch-run.
"It's been a weird time so far. These 11 games have been my benchmark because we've actually had more games than full practices so far since the M-CP football season ended three days before our season started with back-to-back tournaments," he said. "It's just been game after game, and we haven't been able to work on all those little things and get them to where they become second nature.
"We're just fighting to nail down those little things right now because we haven't had that practice experience," he added. "We have about a week and a half break following our next game against Bismarck-Henning during which we're going to get a lot of practice time. I think that's going to help us tremendously."
Penn Stoller added 10 points for the Timberwolves, who also got nine points from Malaki Verkler.
Bishop McNamara 44, Watseka 38
The run-up to Prairie Central's hard-fought championship win was just as competitive as the Fighting Irish fended off the Warriors in a back-and-forth battle for third place that featured seven second-half lead changes.
The Irish were denied an easy time of it against the Watseka Holiday Tournament's host as the Warriors never fell further than four points behind until McNamara's final push that secured a permanent six-point lead with nine seconds remaining.
In the end, however, the Irish were able to eke out just enough offense to put Watseka away and lock down third place.
"I'm happy; we're going home with a winning record and a third-place trophy," said Irish coach Adrian Provost. "The kids have final exams this week, and then we're back for the State Farm Classic in Bloomington on the 26th, so we're not going to get much rest.
"We had two of our kids who aren't feeling well, and we had Tyler Hiller and Matthew Arseneau out with injury," he added. "Based on who we had, I'm happy. We had Jackson Provost running the point as a freshman, which was new for him, but overall I thought we possessed the ball well and did smart things to finish the game."
Owen Jackson led the Irish with 12 points. Manny Harris and Darrick Ford each scored eight points.
Maddux Rigsby had a game-high 16 points for the Warriors. Jameson Cluver tallied nine points.
