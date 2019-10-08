Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center went 2-1 at last weekend’s IESA Class 3A Baseball State Finals to earn third place in its class at Eastside Centre in East Peoria.
After a 6-2 win against Springfield Lincoln in the first round Friday, the Tigers fell 10-0 to Edwardsville Liberty in the semfinals, which set up a third-place game against Sherwood Troy.
The Tigers came out red hot and scored seven runs in the first two innings to run away with the third-place crown by a 9-3 score.
Thomas Offill went 3 for 4 with two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base. Anthony Kemp went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Spencer Boudreau had a pair of hits and scored twice, and Caleb McBrunie also had two hits.
Kemp earned the victory by allowing an unearned run on three hits and five strikeouts in six innings.
Beecher also made it to the state finals in Class 2A, falling 3-0 to Brimfield in the first round.
