Christian Provost won Bishop McNamara its first-ever IESA Cross Country State Finals first-place trophy last weekend at Maxwell Park in Normal.
Provost took first in the Class 1A boys race with a time of 10:29. He was joined as an all-state selection by teammates Sam Munsterman (sixth place, 10:56) and Justice Provost (21st place, 11:17), while the Irish finished fourth as a team.
On the boys side, St. George’s Alex Bonilla finished 120th (12:20). St. Paul’s Van Marevka qualified for the event but scratched.
The Irish girls team finished 15th overall, led by Ellen Latham, who finished 46th (13:00). St. George’s Brynn Downing finished 59th (13:11) and Crescent City’s Haven Meyer finished 123rd (13:54).
