2019 Outlook
Head Coach: Clint Schwartz (8th Season)
Career Record: 28-38
Conference: Illinois 8-Man Football Association
Last Playoff: I8FA State Champions, 2018
Best Playoff: I8FA State Champions, 2018
2018 Record: 8-2
2019 Schedule Class I8FA
8/30 7 p.m. Lake Forest Academy
9/6 7 p.m. @Cuba
9/13 7 p.m. Metro East Lutheran
9/20 7 p.m. @Danville Schlarman
9/27 7 p.m. @Alden-Hebron
10/4 7 p.m. Flanagan-Cornell
10/11 7 p.m. @Pawnee
10/18 7 p.m. @Judah Christian
10/25 7 p.m. River Ridge
Milford-Cissna Park won the inaugural Illinois 8-Man Football Association state championship last season, but don't tell that to Bearcats coach Clint Schwartz and his team, a team comprised of many players that joined the team this year after last year's title.
"It’s the unwritten rule — we don’t talk about anything, you don’t see anyone wear their ring, nobody wearing the state championship shirt," Schwartz said. "Our kids have bought into the idea that there will only be one 2019 M-CP football team in history and they’re trying to write their own legacy here.”
That legacy will start with Penn Stoller transitioning from wide receiver to quarterback, replacing the graduated Jared Schunke. Stoller will have weapons both new and old to throw for, with notable returners such as Nick Allen and Jarid Woodby.
“All of it’s fun — the reads, throwing to all of our receivers," Stoller said. "Some of our guys are going to have to step up week one and we’ll see how they do.”
Last year's leading rusher, Kennedy Kunsch, also graduated, but the Bearcats are excited to see what sophomore Angel Salinas can do after he shined in his change-of-pace role last season.
Schwartz said his shifty back will have plenty of space to run behind an offensive line returning three starters with the inclusion of tight end Alex Barney, who will join Rudy King, Jacob Nash and newly-inserted senior center Tharan Blanck in the trenches.
"The communication those four guys have between them is unreal," Schwartz said. "It’s to a level I haven’t seen an offensive line communicate since I’ve been here and I think that will lead to Angel, Penn, whoever’s carrying the ball have special games.”
And for King, not only does the personnel familiarity matter, but so does the familiarity he and his linemates have with the playbook after having a year of experience with the subtle changes in the 8-man game.
“It’s a lot more comfortable, especially because we didn’t change much from last year," King said. "There are no unknowns because you know what we’re going into and we know all the plays.”
Like the offense, the Bearcats will bring back a similar playbook and scheme with a mixture of returning and newcoming talent. And also like the offense, Stoller will slide down the most important position from a leadership perspective as he moves from the secondary to linebacker.
Schwartz said what he likes most about his defense is their versatility depending on the opposing offense's scheme.
"They may come out with three linemen and four receivers, they may come out with five linemen in the I-formation with no receivers," Schwartz said. "Our guys have to adapt to that and we do a good job of that, checking to different defenses and communicate with each other.”
With the hardware to prove it, the Bearcats will enter 2019 as the first-ever I8FA defending champion. And as exciting as that is, Schwartz said the Bearcats need to worry about themselves before they worry about who lines up across from them.
"We’re taking care of ourselves, getting people moved into their positions and taking care of roles," Schwartz said. "But it will be an exciting season getting everyone’s best shot.”
Quick Hits Nick Allen Senior WR/S
Favorite pro athlete: Derrick Rose
Go-to karaoke song: Dirty Diana, Michael Jackson
Teammate with the best dance moves: Myself
Teammate you never want to make angry: Rudy King
Best childhood Halloween costume: Obi-Wan Kanobi
