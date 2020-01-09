After a brief holiday hiatus, the Daily Journal Prep Podcast, brought to you by OAK Orthopedics, is back with what is possibly the biggest episode yet.
Mason Schweizer is joined by a three Bishop McNamara graduates who played in college football bowl games this season — Chris Autman-Bell (Minnesota, Outback Bowl), Jonathan Ward (Central Michigan, New Mexico Bowl) and Dylan Deatherage (Western Michigan, First Responder Bowl).
Autman-Bell, a redshirt sophomore, had 28 receptions for 371 yards and five touchdowns in a starting wide receiver role for the 11-2 Golden Gophers, who entered bowl season ranked 18th in the country and defeated Auburn 31-24 on New Year's Day.
Ward capped his senior season with the Chippewas by rushing for 1,108 yards, his second 1,000-plus-yard season, and 15 touchdowns, with an additional touchdown and 329 yards through the air. After ending an 8-6 season with a 48-11 loss to San Diego State in the New Mexico Bowl, Ward now is preparing for the NFL Player's Association Bowl next week and this spring's NFL Draft.
Deatherage, a redshirt sophomore, served as a starter on the Broncos' offensive line, finishing the season at left guard. Western Michigan's offense averaged 33 points per game and saw their season end at 7-6 with a 23-20 loss in the First Responder Bowl to Western Kentucky last month.
The podcast can be found at soundcloud.com/djpreppod/jan-9th.
