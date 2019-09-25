The first month has come and gone, setting the stage for a final five weeks that will determine who finds themselves in the playoffs. It's been a good problem for me to have in trying to rank the top half of the area schools, as several programs have played outstanding football to start the season.
Even in the middle and end of our rankings are teams scrapping for playoff opportunities. More than half of our teams have records of .500 or better, which should give us plenty of intrigue over the next month and change.
1. Coal City (4-0)
The Coalers have shown the past two weeks that their defense is as good as it was last season, pitching shutouts in two-straight weeks. When they play as well as they can in all three phases of the game, they can go toe-to-toe with the best in Class 4A, as they are one of those best in the class. Not many big games are left on their schedule, save for a matchup with Wilmington at the end of October, but don't expect the Coalers to sleepwalk through any of their other games for the rest of the year.
2. Wilmington (4-0)
Anyone who says an offense that still relies on the running game in 2019 can't pile on points obviously hasn't seen the Wildcats in action. Jake Rodawold is in commanding control of the area rushing touchdown race and Trey Shaw is also back after missing a couple games due to injury. The 'Cats are continuing to receive a handful of first-place votes in the Class 3A AP Poll and for good reason — their high-powered ground attack has led to them averaging 45 points a game.
3. Central (4-0)
The Comets are now the number-one team in the Class 2A polls, and like Wilmington, can attribute that to an offense that does nothing but score. Quarterback Jay Lemenager has been one of the most prolific passers not only in the area, but all of small school football. They have some big tests against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Watseka coming in the next few weeks. If the Comets remain unbeaten through those, they could find themselves in a supremely advantageous position for the playoffs.
4. Bishop McNamara (2-2)
The Irish may just be .500, but they were 28 seconds away from being 3-1 and knocking off one of the most dynastic programs of the millennium in last week's 31-27 heartbreaker to Immaculate Conception. They lack depth with only two dozen varsity players, and that depth has started to get tested due to some minor injuries, but with their two toughest matchups now in the rearview, the Irish will hope to get healthy and gear up for a return trip to the state championship.
5. Kankakee (3-1)
The Kays have been one of Chicagoland's biggest surprises this year, but they left little surprise in last week's 48-0 throttling at Macomb. Tyjuane Stewart is as good of a dual-threat quarterback as a team could ask for and he has the supporting cast to make the offense a ticking time bomb, capable of explosion at any second. Paired with a terrific defense that's full of speed and athleticism, Kankakee is eying a return to the playoffs, a return that could certainly include some wins.
6. Bradley-Bourbonnais (2-2)
The Boilers needed to top Lincoln-Way Central on the road last week to keep their playoff aspirations legitimate, and they did just that when they took their first lead of the game on the final play of the game and escaped with a 28-27 win in a pair of overtimes. Where the Boilers have their most significant advantage is in the special teams department. After kicker Graham Johnson got injured Friday, punter and backup kicker Collyn Hopkins stepped in for Johnson to boot the Boilers' game-winning extra point.
7. Watseka (4-0)
The Warriors simply put up better results than they did the prior week, which culminated in last week's 40-0 obliteration of Oblong. While this sports reporter thinks they haven't gotten enough love in the polls, the Warriors are starting to see an uptick in their Class 1A rankings consideration. Coach Aaron Hilgendorf's tenure is representative of the Warriors' season, as the team continues to climb.
8. Peotone (3-1)
You can't hate too much on a Blue Devils loss when it came at the hands of the area's premier team. After piling up 250-plus yards of rushing each of their first three weeks, the Coalers held the Blue Devils to 71 yards of total offense. Peotone is ripe to bounce back and maintain its solid hold on a Class 3A playoff spot.
9. Milford-Cissna Park (4-0)
Not much has changed for the Bearcats, they just continue to steamroll the Illinois 8-Man Football Association. They reached the 60-point mark once again in their dominance over Schlarman last week. A few of the names from last year's team may have changed, but that's about it.
10. Manteno (1-3)
The Panthers' 1-3 record doesn't look all that impressive, but they have played one of the most difficult schedules in the area thus far, with their three losses coming to two playoff locks (Morris and Wilmington) and a third likely playoff qualifier in Canton. Caleb Borkenhagen is the latest quarterback to thrive under offensive mastermind R.J. Haines, while Davey Wurster and the running game have shown steady improvement each week.
11. Herscher (1-3)
After dominating Momence in week one, the Tigers have seen injuries and losses pile up. There are certainly bright spots on the team, whether it be running back Cody Lunsford, quarterback Blake Holm, linemen Cody Zuggenbueller or do-it-all Camden Berns, but some of those players have dealt with injuries and there isn't much depth behind them.
12. Reed-Custer (1-3)
The Comets, the smallest school in the Illinois Central Eight, showed some good fight against Streator, the conference's largest school, but ultimately didn't have enough in their 30-13 loss. The wins haven't come yet, but with a young roster and lower levels that are not much short of dominant, the future is bright in Braidwood.
13. Dwight (1-3)
The Trojans have to be encouraged by their 24 points the offense put up against a stout Central defense last week, but couldn't contain that potent Comets offense. A team built on running the ball behind stellar line play, the Trojans can't afford to fall into many deep deficits like they did last week.
14. Momence (1-3)
Momence finally got the big plays on offense it had been lacking, as a pair of lengthy touchdown runs in the fourth quarter gave it its first win of the season against Iroquois West last week. The offensive philosophy switch to a run-first style has taken a while to adjust, but is starting to bare fruit.
15. Iroquois West (1-3)
The Raiders have been preaching patience with the area's youngest team, but they were still just a touchdown away from a 2-2 record through a month. They still have an uphill climb and probably aren't expecting to win four of their last five games, but fans can start to see the vision that coach Cam Stone has in place.
