POWER RANKINGS: Coalers secure top spot

The second Friday of the fall school year brought a wild week on the area gridiron, as four teams in the top half of our rankings were handed their first losses of the season.
After Coal City and Bishop McNamara found themselves tied for the top spot for the first two editions of this fall’s rankings, the Coalers reigned supreme when the two met for the first time ever Friday.
As we start the conference season this weekend, we’ll begin to get a better idea of who could have a chance at sustained postseason success. The rankings change quite a bit this week but nothing compared to how much moving and going there will be by the time November comes.
1. Coal City (2-0)
I said for two weeks I would let the Coalers and Irish battle it out for the top spot in Week 2, and the Coalers left little doubt after their all-around performance that was highlighted by Daniel Jezik’s second straight game of at least 200 yards and two touchdowns and a defense that bent but didn’t break when it mattered.
2. Wilmington (2-0)
It’s not often a Wilmington quarterback throws for three touchdowns in a game, let alone a half, but that’s exactly what Keaton Hopwood did last week, as the Wildcats rolled Oak Lawn. Cody Franzen and Jake Rodewold each scored three touchdowns as part of one of the area’s hottest offenses to start the season.
3. Bishop McNamara (1-1)
The Irish took the first lead in last week’s trip to Coal City, but that lead lasted all of one possession before they lost it for good. It’s hard to drop a team too far after staying in a game with our area’s top dog for the duration of it, but coach Rich Zinanni and company now know what improvements they will need to work on as they open Metro Suburban Conference play.
4. Central (2-0)
The Comets have been right there with the Wildcats as far as potent offenses go. Quarterback Jay Lemenager and his weapons have hit the 40-point mark in consecutive weeks behind a powerful offensive line, and the defense has held up its end of the bargain. Making it through the Sangamon Valley Conference unscathed is no easy task, but it’s a challenge the Comets are set to embrace.
5. Bradley-Bourbonnais (1-1)
After a sluggish start in their home-opener against O’Fallon, the Boilers turned things around late, but it wasn’t enough to complete their comeback. Turnovers have been the teams’ Achilles’ heel in the early going, but don’t expect that to continue on coach Mike Kohl’s experienced squad. The real test lies ahead in the next seven weeks, as the Boilers open SouthWest Suburban Conference play.
6. Kankakee (1-1)
The Kays might have lost last week, but a one-point loss to a conference nemesis in Crete-Monee, which has spent the past handful of years living at the top of the Class 6A AP poll, is one Kays fans can live with. Coach Derek Hart’s offense has shown great promise with his talented core, and the culture change he has brought in has this defense playing with a special speed and aggressiveness.
7. Peotone (2-0)
The Blue Devils have run teams into the ground in their first two games, piling up more than 300 rushing yards in each of the first two weeks. They figure to face some tougher defenses now that ICE play is set to begin, but with the way coach Apostolos Tsiamis has this running attack going, it might not matter who they line up against some weeks.
8. Watseka (2-0)
The highest ranked Class 1A team, the Warriors have shown strong offensive proficiency behind quarterback Drew Wittenborn and running back Jameson Cluver, as well as a deep cast of receivers. The defense stepped up and only allowed a touchdown against Salt Fork last week, a good indicator they’re ready to roll in the SVC.
9. Milford-Cissna Park (2-0)
The Bearcats continue to roll offensively and became the first area team to reach 100 points on the year. After leading the area in rushing in Week 1, Penn Stoller was our top passer this week, as he threw for 239 yards and five — yes, five — touchdowns, as the Bearcats rolled 8-man newbies Cuba-North Fulton. Can anyone in the I8FA stop Stoller and the Bearcats?
10. Herscher (1-1)
Coach Dan Wetzel continued learning about his young team as the Tigers picked up their first loss of the season at the hands of Central. By the time it was said and done, the Tigers were able to pile up 26 points, surrendered six touchdowns and will need to tighten their defense up if they want to be the team to upset the mighty Coalers this weekend.
11. Reed-Custer (1-1)
In a battle of young teams and young head coaches, Gavin Johnston’s Comets emerged in last week’s nonconference rivalry matchup with Dwight. It looks as though they have a promising quarterback after Dylan Garrelts threw for 200 yards and a touchdown, and Blake Foster complimented him in the backfield with four scores.
12. Manteno (0-2)
The Panthers went toe-to-toe with Morris for the better part of three quarters before their nonconference foes took control late. Caleb Borkenhagen has been nothing short of awesome to start the season at quarterback, but the Panthers still are working on finding the defensive consistency they will need to find if they want to make a return to the postseason.
13. Iroquois West (1-1)
For the first time since 2017, the Raiders were able to celebrate a victory after smashing Hoopeston. The defense pitched a shutout, and the offense was clicking all night, scoring in each quarter. Coach Cameron Stone will be the first to say the Raiders still have their work cut out for them, but an early season win could be just what the doctor ordered.
14. Dwight (0-2)
Carson Crouch has shown early on to be a capable replacement in the backfield for Logan Graham, but the Trojans still are working on putting a supporting cast around him. Coach Luke Standiford and company aren’t ready to relinquish the momentum they gained with last year’s playoff appearance, but they’ll need a strong run through the SVC season to get there again.
15. Momence (0-2)
Momence found the endzone a couple of times in its Week 2 loss to Bismarck-Henning, but the defense has surrendered 40-plus points on back-to-back occasions. It’s a rebuilding year in Momence, but with vastly improved offensive-line play under program legend Ted Peterson, the offense looks capable of moving the ball on the ground.
