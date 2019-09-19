We’re somehow a third of the way through the season already and as I mentioned in this week’s 2-minute drill, we are starting to see which teams are for real.
There aren’t many changes this week, particularly at the top, as most of the top half of the area moved on with wins last week. But that won’t always be the case, as there are several local games this week that will carry significant meaning in conference races as the season heats up and we near the halfway mark.
1. Coal City (3-0)
The Coalers were able to build a 42-point lead early on against Herscher last week and give their starters some much-needed rest in the second half after a tough nonconference slate. Daniel Jezik was out by the half, but not before he piled up 91 rushing yards and another score. Anything can happen on any given Friday night, but the Coalers just may be a safe bet each and every week throughout the rest of the regular season.
2. Wilmington (3-0)
Last week proved that there is no such thing as an easy game in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. The Wildcats took on Streator, a team in the bottom half of the conference, but fans wouldn’t have been able to tell that by the battle the Bulldogs gave the Wildcats. What was a one-score game late in the third eventually became a 41-21 Wilmington win, going to show that the Wildcats have what it takes to sweat out the tight ones.
3. Bishop McNamara (2-1)
The Irish recovered about as well as anyone could have expected from their week 2 loss at Coal City by leaving Riverside-Brookfield with a 30-point win. For the second time in three weeks, the Irish will have all eyes on them with an elite Class 4A matchup, this time against Immaculate Conception. The Knights defeated the Irish twice last year in what has become a budding rivalry, but it won’t be so easy for the Knights this year, as they have to travel to Rich Zinanni Stadium.
4. Central (3-0)
Much like the Wildcats, the Comets were tested more than they might have thought they would be last week when they took on Westville. But like Wilmington, Central was able to pull away late for a three touchdown win. As long as this offense continues to blossom as their junior-heavy unit accrues more snaps, this team will continue to get more and more dangerous.
5. Kankakee (2-1)
The Kays were both the first team to hold Thornwood under 50 points and also score at all against the Thunderbirds, as they dominated on both sides of the ball. Not only is the Kankakee defense playing lights out, but the offense continues to improve on a weekly basis under coach Derek Hart and quarterback Tyjuane Stewart. A long road trip to Macomb awaits the Kays this week, but with their toughest opponent of the year, Crete-Monee, in the rearview, the Kays are hoping to ride out the regular season with nothing but wins.
6. Bradley-Bourbonnais (1-2)
The Boilers may have taken a 42-7 loss last week, but they can’t fall more than a spot when considering that loss came against the best team in the state, Lincoln-Way East. A lack of consistency has plagued the Boilers on both sides of the ball, but if they can clean up the turnovers on offense and keep the defense out of tough situations, Bradley-Bourbonnais can remain competitive in the SouthWest Suburban Conference.
7. Peotone (3-0)
The Blue Devils had their lowest rushing output in their 31-8 win against Reed-Custer last week, but that total still came out to be over 250 yards. One of their biggest tests of the season will come at Coal City Friday, but with that running game able to control the clock, the Blue Devils figure to have a shot to go to 4-0 and shock the state with an upset. It may not be likely, but it is certainly possible.
8. Watseka (3-0)
For the second week in a row, the Warriors held their opponent to just one touchdown. And although the offense sputtered with three three-and-outs in the first quarter, coach Aaron Hilgendorf’s squad finally got going and put up 35 points. They’ve scored at least four touchdowns in all three of their games and firmly have a foot in the Sangamon Valley Conference race.
9. Milford-Cissna Park (3-0)
There’s not much to say about this version of Bearcat football that hasn’t already been said. They can score any which way they choose and they can do a lot of that scoring. Penn Stoller has been one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the area this season, as well as in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association. The Bearcats haven’t wanted to think much about last year’s state title, but those thoughts can’t help but creep back up as they continue to blow out their opponents.
10. Manteno (1-2)
The Panthers finally got a win this season, one that has been much deserved, as they upset a Lisle team that had played its way into the top five of the Class 3A polls. They attempted to get the running game going more last week, and that’s something they will need to be able to use this week as they head into Wilmington. The Panthers can score with the best of them, but their defense will need to rise to the challenge against Wilmington’s potent ground attack.
11. Herscher (1-2)
The Tigers didn’t start the season with much depth, but the little depth that they do have is being tested quite early, thanks to a myriad of injuries that have hobbled their attempts the past couple of weeks. Things won’t get any easier Friday, as a trip to Lisle awaits, but the Tigers have a chance to regain their mojo if they can return home with a win at one of the toughest places in the ICE to play.
12. Reed-Custer (1-2)
The Comets took some momentum and a nothing-to-lose attitude to Peotone last week, but were handed a 31-8 loss. They still have some growing pains to go through with a young squad, but progress may start showing itself in the middle of the season as these youthful Comets continue to gain valuable varsity snaps.
13. Iroquois West (1-2)
The Raiders were riding high after their first win in two years in week 2, but that was halted when they met a supremely talented Paxton-Buckley-Loda squad. Not only would a win against Momence this week bring the Raiders back to the .500 mark, but it could also replenish some of the momentum they have been building up in Gilman this fall.
14. Dwight (0-3)
The Trojans’ defense had their best 24 minutes of the season in the first half of last week’s contest against Seneca, but the Irish eventually got the best of them with a 20-6 win. As the season develops and their younger skill players get more accustomed to varsity football, we could see the Trojans’ offense start to get clicking, as the talent is already there on the offensive line.
15. Momence (0-3)
The defense was tremendous early on against Watseka last week, but were unable to contain the Warriors for a full 48 minutes. There is a winnable opportunity against Iroquois West this week, but the Momence running attack will have to find a little more consistency and be able to start putting together more prolonged drives.
