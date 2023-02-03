The Gardner-South Wilmington dance team has spent the better part of the decade as one of the top small-school teams in the state, and this year has proven to be no exception. The Panthers competed in last weekend's IHSA Class 1A State competition and will be state-bound again next weekend in the pom and open pom routines of the Illinois Drill Team Association State Finals on Feb. 10-11 in Springfield.

The Panthers advanced out of their host regional in December, a day during which Ava Brassard and Madelyn Wilson were named as IDTA Rising Stars for their outstanding showmanship.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

