When the Peotone High School athletic director job came open for the fifth time in five years this summer, the school sought to find something its struggled to find in its highest athletic role — stability.

The school certainly appears to have that in its newest athletic director, longtime girls basketball coach and current softball coach Steve Strough.

“I look forward to it,” Strough said. “It’s being involved with student-athletes in a different way and in a different role by being involved with every sport, so it’s an opportunity that came at the right time, and I look forward to bringing some positives to Peotone.”

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

