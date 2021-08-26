Mason Schweizer
Fall 2021 Outlook
Head Coach: Apostolos Tsiamas (7th season)
Career Record: 29-24
Conference: Illinois Central Eight
Last Playoff: Class 3A First Round, 2019
Best Playoff: Class 3A Second Round, 2017
2020-21 Record: 3-2
Fall 2021 Schedule
8/27 7 p.m. Manual
9/4 3 p.m. @North Central (Ind.)
9/10 7 p.m. Manteno
9/17 7 p.m. @Wilmington
9/24 7 p.m. @Reed-Custer
10/1 7 p.m. Streator
10/8 7 p.m. @Coal City
10/15 7 p.m. Herscher
10/22 7 p.m. @Lisle
Peotone football coach Apostolos Tsiamas knows that while a bevy of his returning players gained valuable experience last spring, the grind they’re going to face with an extra four regular season games, and a playoff appearance if things go according to plan, will be much more tenuous.
He’s also not worried about his Blue Devils are going to handle it.
“We had a situation where after week 4 against Lisle [last spring], we had about eight or nine of these guys who were real banged up with Wilmington coming to town,” Tsiamas said. “But everyone suited up and played hard, and while we didn’t get the result we wanted (a 24-0 loss), it showed me everything I needed to see from these kids from that standpoint.”
Daily Journal All-Area running back and linebacker Ben Balmer has graduated, but he’s passed the torch in the backfield to a quartet of running backs Tsiamas has seen make huge strides from the spring and through the summer in Dawson Piper, Ryan Moe, Derek Knuaer and Dylan Sroka.
They’ll join TJ Chenoweth in the backfield, who was second in command in the backfield to Balmer last season but is moving back to quarterback, where he grew up playing before losing his sophomore season to a broken collarbone and the move to running back last spring after quarterback Tristan Weglarz transferred from Lincoln-Way East.
“We have four running backs and a quarterback who can all run the ball back there,” Tsiamas said. “With TJ playing running back last year I think that will help him at quarterback as a true dual threat; we’re not gonna wow anybody with our passing game, but we’re certainly trying to get to a point where teams have to respect it.”
With several of the backs going both ways at linebacker or in the secondary, the offensive line and tight end positions are also littered with experienced players who can get it done on both sides. Austin Massat, Zak Kristina, Seth Lonard, Andrew Scrivens and Alex Renwick are all back in the trenches, as are tight end/front seven two-way threats Joel Lee II, Hunter Jellema and Tyler Hendricker, giving Tsiamas depth he’s never had in his seventh season at Peotone.
“Our stud athletes aren’t leaving the field but the nice thing is if we have a 10, 11, 12-play drive on offense, we don’t have to rush guys out on special teams or on the first play on defense right away,” Tsiamas said.
And when it is their turn to play defense, Chenoweth, who will return to his linebacker spot, likes what he sees as a member of a defense that will have to face a plethora of offensive looks in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.
“Our big thing is controlled chaos,” Chenoweth said. “We want to be energetic and ready to go but still calm, collected, knowing our plays and not messing anything up.”
If the Blue Devils can put that all together, they could be ready to make a leap forward from their usual spot in the upper half of the ICE and a postseason appearance, hoping to challenge defending conference champions Wilmington and play into November.
“We just talk about today’s practice being better than yesterday and how tomorrow we build upon yesterday,” Tsiamas said. “I know it’s early but I like what we’ve seen and we’re not getting too far ahead of ourselves.
“We’re just focused on the Peotone Blue Devils and what we can do to be better.”
Quick Hits
Ryan Moe, RB/CB
Favorite shoe brand: Nike
Breakfast or dinner: Dinner
Coach with the most swag: Coach Keith Coppens
Smartest teammate: TJ Chenoweth
