Every year, high schools across the state make major and minor tweaks to their schools’ athletic departments, whether it be a change in athletic directors or a head coaching position.
Some schools are more active than others, and many of our local teams have partaken in the action this season, with the latest being Peotone High School. The Blue Devils will be introducing both a new athletic director and boys basketball coach.
Beginning in 2020-21, Brandon Owens will replace Chris Gibson as the new athletic director for the Blue Devils.
“I’m really excited this year to step in the role as Peotone’s athletic director,” Owens said. “I’ve previously worked at Peotone Junior High, where I was a teacher for about six-and-a-half years. So, it’s just nice to get back into this school district and be back in a familiar area.”
Owens brings plentiful experience with 15 years in the education system, including eight years of administration knowledge, five of which have come as an athletic director.
“I’m finally turning over that corner where a little more than half my time in education has been as an administrator,” Owens said.
Some of Owens’ previously held positions were principal, assistant principal, dean of students, athletic director and boys basketball coach for various high schools and middle schools within Illinois, including Dwight and Momence.
Along with Owens, Peotone will be adding Todd Zasadil to take over the reins as the new boys basketball coach. He will succeed Mike Curta, who went 2-25 in his one year with the Blue Devils. Zasadil will be the third new hire for the Blue Devils in the past three seasons and fourth in the past five years.
“This is a good opportunity community-wise, teaching-wise and basketball-wise,” Zasadil said. “I’m pretty excited about becoming the new head coach at Peotone.”
Zasadil comes with about 15 years of coaching experience in various positions, with his latest stop coming as an assistant varsity girls basketball coach at St. Viator in Arlington Heights.
“Peotone can expect our team to be prepared,” Zasadil said. “I will do everything I can to get my guys ready and prepare them for whatever we have ahead of us. I will put a team together that the community can be proud of on and off the court.”
Zasadil was drawn to the small town feel of Peotone and plans to totally change the culture of a Blue Devil basketball program that has struggled with one season above .500
“We’re not going to worry about what’s happened it the past because there’s nothing we can do about it,” Zasadil said. “We can only try to improve and play our best basketball headed into the playoffs each year.”
In Zasadil’s eyes, the best way to achieve that goal is by playing hard defense. He said he wants to bring his defensive mind to Peotone to go along with a fast offense.
“I’m a defensive guy by trait, so we’re going to focus on playing good, solid defense because I think that gives you a chance to be in most games,” Zasadil said. “A lot of times you can get wide-open shots and just not be hitting them and have an off-night offensively, but you can always play defense.
“We are going to push the pace and try to have an up-tempo style.”
