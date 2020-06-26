Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.