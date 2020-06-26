A pair of local golfers have found a hot hand since local golf courses opened back up last month, with two hole-in-ones to report.
On Sunday, June 14, Dr. Mark Vidas sunk the first reported ace of the summer on the third hole at the Kankakee Country Club. The news was reported by Kevin Fitzgerald.
Just Friday, Don Link took a 6-iron to the tee of the second hole at Oak Springs Golf Club in St. Anne and recorded a hole-in-one. The feat was witnessed by Terry Robinson.
