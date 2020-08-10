It was supposed to be a tune-up. It was supposed to be a chance to get reacquainted with the track that used to be UMP Modified star Mike McKinney’s Friday night stomping grounds. It wasn’t supposed to end with drama, tempers flaring and twisted metal.
McKinney, now calling Indianapolis home, had an impressive start to the evening by driving from the tail of his heat race to a second-place finish behind Steven Brooks, of Bradley.
In the feature, McKinney quickly advanced to second but had a tall order in finding a way past heat race winner Brad DeYoung, of DeMotte, Ind. McKinney, the 2014 and 2016 UMP Modified Kankakee track champ, was shadowing DeYoung on the high side as the race approached the halfway point. Occasionally, McKinney would show the nose of his car next to the giant No. 7 stretching across the rear fender and sail panel of DeYoung’s ride.
Then, McKinney saw his moment to make an aggressive move. Diving to the low side in turn three, McKinney committed to pulling a slide job, hoping his Elite chassis would come out of turn four on the front stretch in front of DeYoung, who was hooked up on the high side just feet from the concrete wall. As the cars blasted out of corner it became obvious neither driver was giving ground to the other as they eyed the same piece of high side real estate. McKinney’s momentum took him toward the wall, and he smashed into the side of DeYoung’s car. McKinney quickly steered his car to the inside, avoiding further damage, but plenty of damage already was done to both cars as the race stayed green and they raced side by side for the lead.
Fans were in suspense — could these battered cars hold together as they battled for the lead? Would Nick Clubb, Adam Pockrus or Steven Brooks be able to chase down these inured machines?
On the next lap, DeYoung continued to defend his high side position and the lead as the sides of both cars were shredded. McKinney seemed to proceed at speed, but smoke started to pour from DeYoung’s No.7 car. A piece of his battered body had cut a tire. The battle was over; McKinney held on for the feature victory.
“I showed him my nose a couple times,” said McKinney in victory lane. “I’m not really sure what happened; I am not sure if I had him cleared, or if he didn’t lift. I know they are probably back in the pits waiting to kick my a--.”
McKinney will be back in Kankakee on Aug. 18 for the UMP Modified position of the UMP Summer Nationals tour stop in Kankakee.
Multi-time 2020 Feature Winners
In the UMP Sport Compact division, it was Wilmington’s Jake Momper with a come-from-behind feature victory. The win is his second on the season and extends his point lead over Nick Clubb and Matthew Balthazor.
In the UMP Pro Modified division, it was Deece Schwartz picking up his third feature victory in as many nights. The young driver from Ashmore is mounting an attempt to win the UMP Pro Modified national title.
1st-time 2020 Feature Winners
In the UMP Factory Stock division, Portage, Ind., RJ Akers led the way in the first two races of the season. Akers’ absence Friday night insured a first-time winner, which was Austen Hubbard, of Valparaiso.
Hubbard led from the green flag to the checkered but was under constant pressure from 2011 UMP Stock Car track champ Lee J. Hall.
“I knew with him right behind me I couldn’t make a mistake,” said Hubbard in victory lane.
Kyle Cooper, of Valparaiso, got his first victory of the 2020 season at Kankakee after holding off both Torin Mettile and Chase Osterhoff in a wire-to-wire victory that stayed green all 20 laps in the UMP Pro Late Model ranks. In victory lane, Cooper revealed his No. 24 was for sale, and he is contemplating retirement.
In the two-week break in the action at the Kankakee track, Coal City’s Nick Seplak went from the guy to beat in the UMP Stock Car division to the newest rookie in the UMP Modified ranks. Seplak’s absence left an opening for a first-time winner for the season, and it was 2019 tack champ Zachary Zuberbier, of Kingston, filling that role.
“We were working on this car until 5 in the morning,” said an exhausted-yet-pleased Zuberbier in victory lane. “This is what it’s all about — hard work, family, friends and all the fans.”
View From the Pits
Amber Spontak set the tone for the evening with an inspired rendition of the national anthem, but she wasn’t just there for her voice. She brought a change of clothes and went to the pits to help on the crew of Carlie Miller’s No. 51 UMP Stock Car.
Kankakee racer James Sain was happy to finish without any major repair work to do on his UMP Stock Car No. 777. He and his wife, Michelle, are more focused these days on the new baby girl who entered this world Tuesday. In what might be the best local racing themed baby name since Billy and Lori Wicker named their son Axle, they named their new daughter Seven Lee, like the number on the side of his car.
The most dramatic race finish of the evening came in the UMP Stock Car heat races. Ashkum’s Kyle Miner took to the high side of the track with a few laps left to challenge Cody Clubb for the lead. His efforts were unsuccessful until the final corner when his momentum gave him the lead approaching the checkered flag. Miner couldn’t hear all the cheers of the socially distanced crowd over the eight hard-working cylinders under his hood. Miner didn’t have the same success in the feature event, getting tangled up in wrecks and eventually pulling his damaged machine off the track and recording a DNF (did not finish).
When complimented on the impressive pass in the preliminary event after the races, he lamented with a smile, “Well, sure, but I wish I would do that for the win in a race that paid something.” (The heat race finishes establish the starting order for the feature events that pay winnings.)
The next action at the speedway will be Friday, followed by the UMP Summer Nationals at Kankakee on Aug. 18.
