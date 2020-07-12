It was an opening night unlike any other in the seven-decade history of dirt track racing in Kankakee. At most season openers, fans, racers and crews are ready to bundle up for what could be a cool spring night. But Friday night had the odd combination of summer heat and plenty of fresh clean race cars that had barely hit the track in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Jason Hastings’ UMP Modified race machine was as clean and fresh as any car in the pits. The third-generation driver had reason to be optimistic with his Elite chassis that was fast but still relatively untested.
"You know, it is fast; but I haven’t had many nights in it yet,” said Hastings last weekend while racing in Fairbury. “There is still a lot to figure out with this.”
On Friday Hastings had a new set of unforeseen challenges. After winning his heat race he started on the outside of row one for the 20-lap main event. On the second attempt to start the race, Hastings was battling side-by-side with pole-sitter Justin Gregory. In turn three Hastings dove to the low side, making a bid for the lead, when the cars made contact; and Hastings’ bright, blue-and-green number 35 spun and suffered heavy damage to the car’s aerodynamically angled nose and bumper. In a moment the sleek machine that was sure to be a top runner was now a mess of twisted bars and metal in front of his motor.
In most situations Hastings would have been sent to the tail of the race but because the incident happened on the opening lap the race was ruled a complete restart.
“Luckily it didn’t damage the steering parts, tires or wheels,” said Hastings of the damage. “I was so relieved to pull away from the wreck and realize that it steered straight. The only thing I wasn’t sure of is if it would handle at speed or would it act like a parachute."
As the race started again with Hastings in his injured ride, he jumped to the high side to take the early lead. Fans were left to wonder if the damaged car could withstand the brutal punishment of blasting around the high side. The scene looked a bit like something out of a wildlife documentary where the wounded gazelle tries to somehow find a way to outrun a pack of hungry lion cubs.
In this case the hungry lions roaring behind Hastings were some of the top talents in the modified division — Gregory, Bradley’s Steven Brooks, Coal City’s Nick Club and Manteno’s Travis Kohler — all of them looking for the opportunity to pounce on the race leader.
“The nose was dragging the ground on pace laps,” said Hastings. ”So it was just all the unknowns ... would the nose even hang on?”
As the laps wound down, Hastings battled to keep his momentum on the high side while occasionally bouncing off the dirt berm in turn three or slapping his right rear fender on the turn four concrete wall.
In victory lane Hastings admitted, “From where I was sitting in the driver seat, I had no idea how bad the damage looked. That was probably a good thing.”
Pro Late Model Drama
The rivalry between Kankakee’s Chad Osterhoff and Cullom’s Torin Mettile in the UMP Pro Late Model division did not take long to rekindle itself. In heat race action Mettile charged from his back row starting spot to second position behind Osterhoff as the laps wound down. In the final corner Mettile threw his number 116 hard into the low side hoping to put his machine in front of Osterhoff by the time the cars got to the front stretch. Neither driver was backing down. The two cars collided as they raced to the checkered flag. Mettile had scrapped his way to the victory while the frustrated Osterhoff limped across the line in third.
Later, Osterhoff admitted the drivers exchanged words in the pits, “I said to him, ‘Really, we’re gonna start this already, on opening night?’ ” said Osterhoff who felt the “slide job” attempted by Mettile was out of line.
In the feature Mettile took the lead from early race leader, and Chad’s son,Chase Osterhoff. Mettile didn’t look back. He fought off a challenge from Indiana driver Kyle Cooper to take the feature victory. Chad Osterhoff had to settle for third.
“Once I put my helmet on, I race my race and nobody is going to intimidate me,” said Mettile in his victory lane interview in a not-so-veiled reference to the elder Osterhoff.
Round one of this heavyweight late model bout goes to Mettile. Both drivers should come out of their corners swinging (hopefully, not literally) Friday, July 17th.
Last Lap Heroics Friday’s heat races provided plenty of last lap passes but none of them were as big as the pass by Ashkum’s Matthew Balthazor for the Sport Compact feature victory.
Balthazor was chasing down Wilmington’s Jake Momper in the final laps of the feature. Lap after lap the competitors bumped and banged as they dueled for the lead. On the final lap Bathazor‘s B12 Mustang found room under Momper’s 43 Dodge Neon, but Momper wasn’t done yet. Momper is known for coaxing speed out of his ride by using every bit of high side real estate. In turns three and four Momper blasted around the top making a dramatic last effort but falling just a little short at the flag stand.
In victory lane, Balthazor was out of breath from the high-energy race and asked, “Was that the most exciting feature finish tonight?” Yes, Mr. Balthazor. Yes, it was.
Opening Night Feature Victories
In the UMP Stock Car ranks Coal City’s Nick Seplak was smooth and consistent in holding off challenges from 2019 Track Champion Zach Zuberbier and former UMP National Champion Jerrad Krick.
R.J. Akers of Portage, Ind., put on a show racing the high side in his heat race to make a last lap pass for the lead. He used his front row starting spot to earn the UMP Factory Stock feature victory.
Third-generation racer Deece Swartz, of Ashmore, won the first UMP Pro Late Model feature to be run in Kankakee.
View From the Pits
There were some notable local debuts at the track Friday. Carlie Miller might only be 15 years old, but she handled herself with poise driving the number 51 in the UMP Stock Car division. She is a third-generation racer following in the tire tracks of father Damon Miller and grandfather Denny Miller.
Braiden Bohlmann experienced his night behind the wheel in a UMP Modified. He had the nerve racking experience of starting on the front row in his first race. A first lap incident brought out the yellow but he was able to maintain his composure and end the night with a 12th place finish.
Kankakee Police Officer Gary Tison has experience with high speed pursuits but nothing quite like Friday nights on the dirt. It will be fun to see how he improves behind the wheel of the number 25 Pro Late Model.
Feature Race Results
UMP Pro Late Models (24 cars)
Feature 20-laps (starting position)
1. 116 Torin Mettile (2)
2. 24 Kyle Cooper (6)
3. 19 Chad Osterhoff (4)
4. 130 Chase Osterhoff (1)
5. 97 Mike Marden (3)
UMP Modifieds (18 cars)
Feature 20-laps (starting position)
1. 35 Jason Hastings (2)
2. 5 Steven Brooks (3)
3. 22 Nick Clubb (4)
4. 27 Beau Deyoung (7)
5. 0 Travis Kohler (8)
UMP Stock Cars (24 cars)
Feature 15-laps (starting position)
1. 11S Nick Seplak (1)
2. 4Z Zachary Zuberbier (3)
3. 615 Matt Fabrizius (7)
4. 99K Jerrad Krick (2)
5. 1A Kyle Anderson (8)
UMP Factory Stocks (16 cars)
Feature 15-laps (starting position)
1. 14 R.J. Akers (1)
2. 42 Jesse Simmons (3)
3. 90 Lee J. Hall (5)
4. J52 Joshua Bonewitz (7)
5. X Randy Smyser (14)
UMP Sport Compacts (12 cars)
Feature 15-laps (starting position)
1. B12 Matthew Balthazor (5)
2. 43 Jake Momper (3)
3. 91 Tyler Griswold (12)
4. 86 Nick Clubb (4)
5. 48 Bryce Leake (1)
UMP Pro Modifieds (5 cars)
Feature 12-laps (starting position)
1. 121 Deece Schwartz (1)
2. 83 Brandon Wirtz (5)
3. 46 Dave Whittington (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!