Olivet Nazarene University’s baseball program is going through more than most during this time in quarantine. Along with dealing with the cancellation of the spring sports season, the Tigers baseball program recently has gone through some organizational changes.
This past year, the ONU athletic department thought it was the right time to rebuild the baseball coaching staff, which included moving on from Todd Reid, who served as the head coach for the past 12 seasons.
These structural changes led Olivet to hire Jeff Mullikin, along with two other assistants, T.J. Lanning and Rocky Mauriello.
The Tigers new head coach served as a team captain during his playing days, pitching at Savannah College Art and Design in Savannah, Ga. After having to walk away from the game as a player a little over a decade ago, Mullikin knew he wasn’t ready to walk away entirely from the game that gave him so much. That’s why he decided he wanted to give back to the game by becoming a baseball coach once he graduated in 2008.
“Baseball played such a huge role in my life. There were a lot of things I love about it, and there were a lot of things in my experience that I wish would have been different,” Mullikin said. “That’s why I want to coach because these guys get to college, the biggest transformational points in their lives … so I want to help them alongside that.”
Like any other college athlete who wanted to get into coaching, Mullikin had to climb the coaching ladder. He began his career in 2010 as an associate coach at the Barstow School, an independent prep school in Kansas City. He then made stops at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kan., and Trinity Baptist in Jacksonville, Fla., as an assistant before getting his first head coaching job at Toccoa Falls College in Toccoa, Ga., in 2016.
Mullikin compiled a 74-78 record during his three-year stay at Toccoa Falls. In that time, Mullikin helped Jose Mendoza become the first Screaming Eagle to sign a professional contract when he signed with the White Sands Pupfish of the Pecos Independent League last year. Additionally, he helped lead Toccoa Falls to a 2019 NCAA World Series bid.
However, all those accomplishments are behind Mullikin now as he prepares to make his own history in Bourbonnais.
“I’m excited for the opportunity at Olivet,” Mullikin said. “It’s such an incredible university with some of the best people I’ve ever had an opportunity to work with and share an office space with.”
Mullikin is looking forward to coaching at a bigger school like ONU because they can offer scholarships, as well as being able to get the chance to play in a conference again. These were two opportunities Mullikin did not necessarily have at his previous schools he coached.
Nonetheless, starting completely over at an entirely different school and program can be quite difficult, especially for a coach who did not get to hand-pick his players. Even still, Mullikin’s assistant coach, John Fightmaster, who has been on ONU’s coaching staff for the past five seasons, and a former Tiger himself, has helped him along the way. Fightmaster has been a huge help getting Mullikin acclimated since he was the only coach to make it through the coaching changes.
“I kind of just helped him, advised him on a lot of the guys we have on our team,” Fightmaster said. “I’ve helped him by doing my best to help him adjust to the ONU lifestyle.
“I’ve also been helping out with the different questions as far as things that we do with scheduling rooms and stuff like that.”
Even though Mullikin hasn’t even been at ONU for an entire year yet, Fightmaster has already seen the type of impact he’s made on ONU’s baseball program.
“He’s a great role model for many of our athletes along with even myself,” Fightmaster said. “I’ve learned a lot of new things from him in his short time here, but, overall, he’s been a great personality and fit with the program.”
One thing ONU can expect from Mullikin is that his team will be aggressive on offense and a little bit more conservative on the defensive end.
“We are trying to not be too cookie-cutter and allow guys to be themselves and get them to believe in themselves and do it for each other,” Mullikin said. “I think that’s the big principle for us.”
The Tigers got quite a few games in before the COVID-19 outbreak put a premature end to their season, posting a 3-15 mark. By the time the start of the 2021 season rolls around, Mullikin said the Tigers will really be able to show what they can do.
“We’ve got a lot of guys returning and a lot of talented guys coming in,” Mullikin said. “I’m excited to see what we can do for an entire season — we didn’t get to finish what we started this year.”
