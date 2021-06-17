The men’s and women’s basketball teams at Olivet Nazarene University had to delay most of their seasons because of COVID-19, but it proved to be worth the wait for a pair of programs to earn Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference titles — the men in the regular season and the women in the tournament — as well as returns to their respective NAIA National Tournaments.
And for the second straight year, both men’s coach Nick Birkey and women’s coach Lauren Glenn were named Illinois Basketball Association Coaches of the Year, a list that honors basketball coaches in the state at the college, high school and junior high school levels.
Both coaches credited their coaching staffs and talented teams for something they both said is a team award more than anything else.
“It’s very humbling; any time you get an award like this, you feel like you owe it to the staff and the players,” Glenn said. “They do so much work, and it wouldn’t happen without them, so they’re the ones I like to lift up in moments like these because they were awesome this year.”
At the college level, Birkey was joined on the men’s side by prominent figures such as the University of Illinois’ Brad Underwood and former Loyola coach Porter Moser, who now coaches at Oklahoma University. On the women’s side, DePaul coach Doug Bruno and Bradley University coach Andrea Gorski joined Glenn and the Tigers.
“It’s a great honor to be listed among so many great programs and coaches,” Glenn said. “I think it’s an incredible thing the IBCA does to recognize so many coaches and programs that put in so much hard work, and we’re really appreciative of them to do these things.”
For the men’s program, Birkey and the Tigers have shown sustained success, as their 68 total wins the past three seasons are the most out of any college in the state, one more than Loyola.
Two of the players behind that success were honored this season with NAIA All-American recognition. Junior center Alex Gross was named a second-team All-American, and senior guard John Contant was an honorable mention. Gross also was named a College Sports Information Directors of America Association Academic All-American.
“A guy like Alex, that’s special to be an All-American and a CoSIDA All-American ...” Birkey said. “He’s a great player but an even better young man, and he’s definitely a leader of this program, so we’re excited for him to come back and see what his senior year is gonna be like.”
The women also were represented on the All-American side, as junior guard Kennedy Johnson earned honorable mention.
“It was fun to really see her just grow in her confidence this year,” Glenn said of Johnson. “Obviously, she can score the ball, but she’s not the type of player who’s a selfish player and just wants to win games, no matter how that happens.”
The basketball efforts are far from the only successes the Tigers had during the 2020-21 season. The football and baseball teams both had historic seasons, and the softball team made a deep push into the NAIA Women’s College World Series. The Tigers also won the men’s and women’s outdoor conference track titles, were second in the conference cross country championships, made appearances at the national tournaments for the men’s and women’s swim and dive teams and made a national tournament appearance for the conference regular season and conference champion women’s volleyball team.
“It’s really cool to be a part of a place where you can come to the office and be able to congratulate [other teams] on their game the day before and not only keep an eye on what they’re doing but how they’re doing it,” Birkey said. “It’s really cool to all be moving in the right direction and to root for each other.”
