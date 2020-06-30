Daily Journal Staff Report
Six athletic teams at Olivet Nazarene University saw student-athlete honors from the NCJAA for academic achievements in the 2019-20 academic year.
Individuals from ONU’s football, baseball, softball, women’s soccer, women’s swim and dive and men’s basketball teams qualified for CoSIDA academic honors.
All nominees and selections must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (not rounded up and on a 4.0 scale) at their current institution.
Men’s basketball player Nic Reed was selected was this year’s CoSIDA Academic All-America Team Member of the Year for NAIA men’s basketball. He also captured Bevo Francis Award Finalist, NAIA First Team All-America, CCAC Player of the Year, NAIA All-Star Game, CCAC All-Academic, and CCAC First Team All-Conference honors for his historic senior campaign this season.
In football, defensive back Patryk Ryczek was named with CoSIDA Academic All-America honors.
Jacob Bulthuis (baseball), Alli Davis (softball) and and Leanne Latocha (swim and dive) were named to CoSIDA’s First Team Academic All-America team.
Jared Honey (football), Jacob Sicco (football) and Krae Keener (football) all received CoSIDA All-District Second-Team honors along with Sarah Buffum (women’s soccer).
