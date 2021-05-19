For the first time in nearly a decade, the Olivet Nazarene University softball team is headed to the World Series.
The 12th-ranked Tigers defeated 16th-ranked Campbellsville 7-4 in the championship game of their NAIA World Series Opening Round Tournament in Bowling Green, Kent., Wednesday. The win puts the Tigers in the NAIA World Series for the first time since current head coach Hannah Gardner was a senior on the 2014 team.
Alli Davis singled home Sara Beers and Haley Dobson's sacrifice fly scored Miranda Southall to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead after an inning. After Campbellsville scored twice in the top of the fourth, the Tigers got the pair back when Sydney Harrison's single drove Beers home and Southall scored on a passed ball.
And with the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth, the Tigers broke free for three runs to seal the deal. Kori Fricke's double and a Campbellsville error scored Kate Landis before Fricke scored on a Katie Marker single and Davis hit a sacrifice fly that allowed Beers to score her third run of the contest.
Southall started the game in the circle and allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits in five innings. Emily Blucker pitched a pair of shutout innings and allowed just one hit to earn the win in relief.
The 2021 NAIA World Series begins Thursday, May 27 in Columbus, Ga. The Tigers will learn their tournament seed at a later date.
