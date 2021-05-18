The ONU softball team got big bombs from Alli Davis Monday, as the shortstop smacked a pair of homeruns that totaled four RBIs as the 12th-ranked Tigers topped 16th-ranked Campbellsville 5-2 in the first round of the NAIA Softball World Series in Bowling Green, Kent., Monday.
Kate Landis added a 3-for-4 day at the plate for the Tigers, who got a triple, a single and a run from Sara Beers. Haley Dobson singled twice and scored and Kori Fricke singled and drove in a run.
Miranda Southall allowed two earned runs on eight hits in 2 2/3 innings before Emily Blucker pitched 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit.
The Tigers will take on sixth-ranked Indiana Wesleyan at 1 p.m. today.
Tigers baseball drops opener
Fresh off of last week's historic Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament title, the Tigers baseball team saw a four-run fifth inning from Indiana Tech prove to be the difference in a 5-2 defeat in Marion, Ind., Monday.
Ryan Russman singled and drove in a run, as did Tyler Wheeler, and Kai Hudson singled and scored. Terry Daniels also crossed home plate. Ethan Underwood went the distance, allowing five earned runs on nine hits and five strikeouts.
The Tigers find themselves in an elimination game today against Columbia at 12:30 p.m.
