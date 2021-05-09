DJ Khaled doesn't have any affiliation with Olivet Nazarene University, but that may change soon, as all the Tigers do is win.
The Tigers' softball team, ranked 12th in the nation, advanced to the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship with a 2-0 victory over St. Francis Saturday, a victory they picked up in a semifinal elimination game.
Emily Blucker was on-point in the pitcher's circle, allowing just five hits and a walk to go along with three strikeouts in a shutout effort. Haley Dobson had an RBI fielder's choice in the first and added an RBI double in the fifth, scoring Sara Beers in the first and Alli Davis in the fifth. Davis and Kori Fricke had two hits apiece.
The Tigers will take on 14th-ranked St. Xavier at 5 p.m. today in the conference championship at Crown Point Sportsplex in Crown Point, Ind. As winner's of the consolation bracket, the Tigers must win twice to win the tournament. If they win at 5 p.m., a second game will follow.
Baseball maintains winning ways
The Olivet baseball team won its second game in as many attempts in its tournament, advancing to the third round of the winner's bracket with a 13-3 mashing of Indiana-South Bend Saturday.
Tyler Wheeler, Terry Daniels and Timo Schau had three hits apiece to pace the Tigers offensively. Wheeler's statline included a triple and three RBIs. Daniels doubled, drove in a run and scored three times and Schau scored twice. Nathan Moonen singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in a pair.
Aren Gustafson went eight solid innings, allowing an earned run on three hits, two walks and seven strikeouts.
The Tigers, who won the CCAC regular season title, continue tournament play tonight at DuPage Medical Center Field in Joliet at 7 p.m.
Track takes two titles
The Tigers swept the men's and women's CCAC Outdoor Championships over the weekend, with the women's team scoring 285 points and the men tallying a total of 249.
On the women's side, Linda Griffth (100-meter hurdles, 400-meter hurdles), Keely Watts (400-meter dash), Lynette Latocha (high jump), Maddie Manganiello (triple jump, javelin) and Madelenine Robinson (shot put) took individual victories. The 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter teams were also victorious.
For the men, Tyler Banks (800-meter run, 1500-meter run, John Munyan (300-meter steeplechase), Bryce Vollrath (shot put) and Noah Kigar (hammer) were individual champions, as were the 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relay teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.