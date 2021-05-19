Miranda Southall didn't need much run support in Tuesday's NAIA Softball World Series matchup against Indiana Wesleyan University, and what little she needed she gave herself.
Southall, who allowed an unearned run on five hits, drove in Sara Beers and Margaret Landis with a two-run double in the fifth inning before Emily Blucker struck out all six batters she faces in two innings of relief as the 12th-ranked Tigers advanced to the Bowling Green (Kent.,) Bracket Championship with a 2-1 victory over sixth-ranked Indiana Wesleyan.
Landis and Beers were the only other Tigers to record hits. The Tigers take on Campbellsville at 1:30 p.m. in Bowling Green, Kent., Wednesday for as many as two games. As champions of the winner's bracket, if the Tigers win at 1:30 p.m., they will win the bracket, and if they lose another game will follow to determine a winner.
The two teams met in the first round Monday, a game the Tigers won 5-2.
Olivet's historic baseball season ends
The Tigers baseball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday in the NAIA Baseball World Series with a 14-4 loss in the Marion (Ind.,) Bracket to Columbia (Mo.)
Trailing 7-4 after seven innings, the Tigers saw their dreams start to slip with a seven-run eighth inning from Columbia. Nolan Louis went 3-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs to lead Olivet at the plate. Dylan Miller also turned in a 3-for-4 effort. Ryan Russman had two hits and scored.
The Tigers won both the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular season and tournament in the same year for the first time in school history. They finished the season with a 36-20 record.
