The Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference has announced last year’s CCAC All-Sports Cup winner, a school that is no stranger to being named the top overall athletic program in the conference.
Olivet Nazarene University took home this year’s crown after totaling 106.5 points, a score calculated by conference successes across all sports. The Tigers topped second-place St. Xavier by about 30 points on the way to its 11th All-Sports Cup in a row.
“It just shows the talent and the work our coaches and athletes put in in order to win championships,” former ONU athletic director Gary Newsome said. “You know, it’s all based on championships and where you finish in the standings, and it feels like every sport, we have just done a good job at making champions.
“We don’t favor a sport. … When you look at Olivet, you can look from top to bottom, and we are strong in everything.”
The Tigers were one of two schools (St. Francis) to capture multiple regular-season titles. ONU’s outright regular-season championships came from the women’s soccer team and the men’s indoor track-and-field squad. It also shared the distinction in men’s basketball with Holy Cross College.
Mike Conway took over as athletic director earlier this year when Newsome retired. As both a graduate of Olivet and now as the athletic director, Conway has nothing but pride in his new role.
“I have always been proud as an alum at the high level of success our programs have displayed over the years,” Conway said. “Their consistency has been a tribute to our student-athletes, coaches and administrative support.”
Usually, the CCAC All-Sports Cup is awarded annually to the college that earns the most points from a total of 12 sports out of the 18 sponsored by the conference. However, because COVID-19 shut down spring sports, the CCAC only took into account the nine fall and winter sports for the scoring totals.
Points were awarded based on conference record in each sport, along with an additional point given out to any school that claimed a conference tournament title.
Along with winning the CCAC All-Sports Cup, Newsome took home this year’s CCAC Athletic Director of the Year award.
“There’s not enough words for winning the CCAC Athletic Director of the Year,” Newsome said. “Especially in my last year on my way out for them to acknowledge me. … This award is a direct result of great athletes and great coaches, and it’s just one of those things where I get the certificate.”
