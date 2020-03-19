When Nic Reed committed to Olivet Nazarene University to continue his basketball career, he never imagined the lasting legacy he would leave on the men’s basketball program. After a career as a four-year starter, Reed will leave Olivet as the unquestioned top dog in program history.
He finished his star-studded career as ONU’s all-time leader in points (3,048), free-throws attempted (879), free-throws made (740), single-game scoring (51, 2018), single-season points scored (875, 2018-19) and free-throws made and attempted (243 for 290, 83.8 percent). Additionally, he ranks second all-time in total rebounds (1,138), minutes played (4,432) and field-goals made (1,049).
“For all four seasons, Reed was our consistent and steadiest fighter that I have ever seen in my 15 years of coaching,” ONU head coach Nick Birkley said. “Obviously, within our program, I think he is arguably the greatest player in our program’s history. And you look at all the numbers, accomplishments and all of the records and just the volume and productivity he has given this program, it’s second to none.
Reed’s talent has allowed his success to stretch beyond school records. In fact, he also has racked up quite a few nationally prestigious awards as well. Reed has earned National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics First Team All-America (2019, 2020), NAIA Honorable Mention All-America (2017, 2018), NAIA Division II Player of the Week (two times), Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference first-team All-Conference (2017-20), CCAC Player of the Week (18 times), CCAC Player of the Year (2019, 2020) and CCAC Freshman of the Year (2017) honors.
“It’s definitely been a humbling experience,” Reed said. “I really do appreciate all those awards; it’s a culmination of hard work. It definitely makes going out a little bit easier.”
What’s even more impressive is Reed has managed to excel not only on the court but in the classroom as well. Along with all his on-the-court awards, Reed has been able to accumulate even more for his academic work because of his ability to take a similar approach in the classroom.
“I think he really understands the importance of being an everyday guy,” Birkley said “Being a work-ethic kind of guy, he doesn’t take anything lightly.”
In recent years, Reed also has gained recognition for his academic accomplishments, being named College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-America Team Member of the Year (2020), CoSIDA First Team Academic All-America (2019, 2020), NABC Honors Court (2019, 2020), CCAC All-Academic Team (2018-20) and Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete (2019, 2020).
Reed’s ability to not just focus on basketball has helped earned himself a 3.81 cumulative grade-point average, majoring in economics and finance during his four-year career. His successes both on and off the court can be dedicated to his ability to attempt to improve each and every day.
“I don’t say this to just say this, but he has not taken a day off in four years, mentally or physically,” coach Birkley said. “He sits there engaged every day, whether it’s February or October, if we have a game next day or Christmas break. … That is why he is such a special player.”
As if Reed could not earn any more awards, he still has a possibility to secure one more before he walks away from ONU. This season, he has become the first player from ONU to advance to the Top 25 watch list for the 2020 Bevo Francis Award, which began in 2016. This accomplishment comes one year after he became the first ONU player to make the Top 50 list in 2019.
The Bevo Francis Top 25 list consists of the top players from NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA Division I, NAIA Division II, USCAA and NCCAA leagues. Typically, the Bevo Francis award will go to the player who has had the finest overall season within small college basketball. Everything is taken into consideration — season statistics, individual achievements, awards, personal character and team achievements are all part of the criteria.
“It’s a great accomplishment for sure,” Reed said. “All glory to God.”
This comes after Reed led the conference in points per game, during a campaign in which he became the Tigers’ all-time leading scorer. This season, he produced 22.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game with a 56.9 percent field-goal percentage and 46.6 percent shooting from deep, helping boost his career average to 24.2 points and nine rebounds per game. His production also earned him three CCAC Player of the Week honors this season.
His constant progress from year to year also has benefited ONU as a team. Since Reed enrolled at ONU, the men’s basketball team has improved its record each season, including a 30-3 finish this season. The Tigers were ranked fourth in the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 poll.
“We came in, I think, with 11 guys, and we finished with five,” Reed said of his senior class that includes Dane Schlafley, Kensen Vaughan, Luke Tuttle and Logan Chitty. “We are a really close group of guys and going through the everyday grind with them, you kind of look back at it … it’s very encouraging to see that we were all a byproduct of all the work that we put in.”
Unfortunately, because of the coronavirus outbreak, Reed and the rest of ONU’s men’s basketball season was cut short before their postseason was set to begin. The Tigers’ opening round against Lincoln in the NAIA Division II National Championship Tournament was canceled before tip-off, along with the rest of the tournament because of fears of spreading the COVID-19 virus, ending the Tigers’ 2019-20 campaign.
“We felt like we put a lot of work in and had a great season, but it ended short at that tournament,” Reed said. “We had it kind of taken away, and it was tough to go through as a team.”
Reed will be looking to begin his next chapter in Kentucky this summer. He and his fiance are headed south to begin their lives, as she has secured a nursing position, and Reed will look to find a financial position as they start a new chapter.
