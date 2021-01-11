MEN’S: ONU 88, East-West University 64
The Tigers extended their winning streak to three games during the weekend with another dominating win, besting the Phantoms by 24 points.
John Contant led ONU with a team-high 23 points and six assists to help lift the Tigers. Alex Gross dominated inside the paint, adding 22 points to go along with seven rebounds and five blocks.
C.J. Smith (14 points) and Tyler Schmidt (13 points) also scored in double-figures to round out the Tigers’ top four scorers.
The Tigers will be back in action when they host Holy Cross College at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN’S: ONU 100, Cardinal Stritch 72
The women’s team also continued its winning streak by toppling Cardinal Stritch by 28 points.
The Tigers extended their win streak to four games and improved to 5-1 on the season, thanks to a balanced attack. ONU had six players finish the contest in double figures, including Olivia Demosthenes, who scored a team-high 14 points.
Kennedy Johnson (12 points), Ashley Ford (12 points), Maggie Cora (12 points), Kaitlyn Clark (12 points) and Zanna Myers (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Tigers in their victory.
The women’s team will open Wednesday’s double-header against Holy Cross at 5:40 p.m.
— Daily Journal staff report
The Tigers swept Trinity International University in basketball action at McHie Arena Wednesday.
