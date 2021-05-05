The first perfect game in Olivet Nazarene University baseball history couldn't come at a much better time.
Aren Gustafson had the outing of a lifetime last Saturday for the Tigers in the third-game of a three-game sweep against Calumet College of St. Joseph, striking out 16 batters in the seven-inning contest on his way to the school's first-ever baseball perfect game.
The win also sealed the deal on the first Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference title for head coach Jeff Mulliken in his second season with the Tigers, who finished the regular season with a 31-17 overall record and 23-6 mark in the CCAC.
The Tigers' baseball roster boasts some familiar faces in Bradley-Bourbonnais graduates Ryan Jemar, Tyler Guertin and Kian Baron, Bishop McNamara graduate Peyton Bovie and Peotone graduate Luke Hafner.
The softball team also celebrated history in its conference-winning weekend, as Alli Davis set a program record and tied the NAIA record with 11 RBIs in the team's 15-1 win over Lincoln College Saturday. She hit two grand slams in the game, both an NAIA and school record, and tied the record for both levels with her total of three homers.
The Tigers' win was one of two on the day as coach Hannah Gardner and company wrapped up the regular season 28-4 and won the CCAC with a 19-1 conference record.
Like the baseball team, the softball team at Olivet has plenty of local flavor, represented by Beecher graduates, Kayla Hon, Kate Landis and Haley Dobson, Wilmington graduates Miranda Southall and Kiley Sowa, Manteno graduate Kori Fricke and Momence graduate Matti Lanie.
The softball team begins conference tournament play Thursday at the Crown Point Sports Complex in Crown Point, Ind. The baseball team starts its conference tournament journey Friday at DuPage Medical Field in Joliet.
