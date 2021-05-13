The Olivet Nazarene University baseball team made school history Wednesday night when it defeated St. Xavier 8-6 in the championship of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament at DuPage Medical Field in Joliet Wednesday night, marking the first time ever that the Tigers' baseball program swept the regular season and postseason CCAC titles.
Tied 6-6 with two outs in the top of the eighth, Nathan Moonen slapped a two-run single to score Owen Oliver and Alex Ortiz for the go-ahead hit. Moonen was one of six Tigers to collect multiple hits. Ortiz went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Terry Daniels also had three hits, stole two bases and scored twice. Kai Hudson went 3-for-5 with a triple, a run and an RBI and Jacob Bulthuis also had three hits.
Aren Gustafson earned the victory after pitching the final four innings in relief, allowing just one walk, no hits and fanning six.
The Tigers will find out first-round fate of the NAIA World Series during Thursday's selection show at 3 p.m.
